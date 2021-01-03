Travel: Here’s to traveling more in 2021

When you are a travel writer, it’s kind of strange to not be able to travel much. I managed to keep this travel column going all year (with the exception of a couple weeks when I was knocked on my butt from COVID) despite not having traveled much. I wrote about the state of travel at the point in time, about traveling safely, about the limited travel we did in 2020 and about past travels.
The year started off with a bang. The week of New Year’s my husband and I took a trip across Northern Indiana, staying in Shipshewana for the annual Shipshewana Ice Festival that we have gone to several times. I love to be there after Christmas when things have slowed down, but the decorations are still up. It’s such a peaceful way to spend time. Our trip also included some time in Elkhart to view a holiday lights exhibit, visit a small train museum, dine at a downtown restaurant and hit some local craft breweries. We also visited the RV Hall of Fame Museum and dined for the first time at the Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middlebury for our last normal restaurant buffet experience. Who knows if buffets will even still exist post-COVID.
A couple weeks later my husband and I went up to Kenosha, Wisconsin to preview some restaurants that would be part of Kenosha Restaurant Week. We spent three days eating our way around the city, spending time by the lake, shopping and visiting the free museums. It’s a favorite getaway spot that we’ve been visiting almost every year for the past two decades or more. I wrote about the city again in the summer after the devastation caused by rioting that occurred there and about my love for the area.
That weekend I was in Chicago with my oldest son to attend the Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. We’d attended the convention together a few times in the past and the trip was my Christmas present to him. It’s always such a good time. Highlights were meeting a favorite past Cub, Carlos Zambrano, meeting some of the hot new prospects, snagging table seats for Cubs bingo, running into Cubs radio broadcaster Ron Coomer in the elevator, chatting with former Cub Jody Davis in the bar and giving up our dinner reservation to Hall-of-Famer Andre Dawson so that he could get a table in Shula’s Steakhouse and have a late bite to eat in the restaurant.
In February we did an overnight at the Valparaiso Inn, a charming bed and breakfast just a few steps off the square in downtown Valparaiso. We also did a lot of eating and drinking in Valpo and Chesterton while there. Although I’m in Valpo several times a year, it was nice to play tourist and spend a night there.
We started the month of March with a visit to the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where I got on skis for the first time. The luxury resort was such a nice escape and our last taste of normalcy while traveling. We hunkered down at the resort, not moving our car once after we checked in, which is very unusual, but was blissful. We dined at the resort, watched movies and watched expert skiers who weren’t moving like snails on the bunny slope like me. We stopped downtown on our way out of town for dinner at Sprecher’s and some shopping.
A couple days after returning, I was doing a volunteer usher shift at the Theatre at the Center in Munster with gloves on throughout the performance and a package of disinfectant wipes to clean everything after the seats were vacated. By the end of that week things were being canceled left and right, and my kids were directed to take important things home from their locker and to prepare to be off school for a while. That was March 13. They haven’t set foot in their school since.
I had seven trips scheduled from late March to June that were canceled. The only other travel we did this year was a three-day trip to Michigan in late July to Lansing and Frankenmuth. And in October we did an overnight in West Lafayette where the renovated Purdue Union Club Hotel had just re-opened as a boutique hotel. We spent time exploring the Tippecanoe Battlefield and Wolf Park on a warm fall day. We also took three day trips in Indiana (New Carlisle, South Bend and Fort Wayne).
As we look ahead to 2021, things are still very uncertain. I’ve seen clips with predictions from medical experts saying that we’ll be able to get somewhat back to normal by summer and I have heard others say that we can expect to possibly still be wearing masks during the holiday season in 2021.
There’s no way to know how travel will play into it all. Even when restrictions start to ease up, there’s a likely possibility that it will take a while for people to get used to getting out again and that they will be slow to do so. It’s possible that travel may still be scarce next year and not return to the normal we knew before COVID until 2022 or beyond. And really, things won’t be quite the same ever again. There will be a new normal where cleaning protocols will probably be different and where we will be more nervous when a stranger sneezes in an elevator or less comfortable sitting next to someone we don’t know on an airplane or a train.
The best we can do right now is to start making those plans in our heads or write them down in a journal or spreadsheet and wait until we can safely make them a reality.
I hope that you have been able to get through the pandemic with the fewest amount of disruptions to your life and with your health and that of those you love intact. Here’s to a year ahead that is better and that will allow us to come out of hibernation and again experience more that the Midwest, the country and the world have to offer.