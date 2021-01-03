Travel: Here’s to traveling more in 2021

A couple days after returning, I was doing a volunteer usher shift at the Theatre at the Center in Munster with gloves on throughout the performance and a package of disinfectant wipes to clean everything after the seats were vacated. By the end of that week things were being canceled left and right, and my kids were directed to take important things home from their locker and to prepare to be off school for a while. That was March 13. They haven’t set foot in their school since.

I had seven trips scheduled from late March to June that were canceled. The only other travel we did this year was a three-day trip to Michigan in late July to Lansing and Frankenmuth. And in October we did an overnight in West Lafayette where the renovated Purdue Union Club Hotel had just re-opened as a boutique hotel. We spent time exploring the Tippecanoe Battlefield and Wolf Park on a warm fall day. We also took three day trips in Indiana (New Carlisle, South Bend and Fort Wayne).

As we look ahead to 2021, things are still very uncertain. I’ve seen clips with predictions from medical experts saying that we’ll be able to get somewhat back to normal by summer and I have heard others say that we can expect to possibly still be wearing masks during the holiday season in 2021.