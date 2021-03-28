Travel: Hocking Hills offers outdoor drama

Located in a big sprawling brick building just a block south of Main Street, another addition to this step-out-of-time business is the classic 1966 blue Volkswagen bus that’s always parked out front. It belongs to co-owner James Martin, a Brit who moved here decades ago.

His fondness for all thing 1960s includes tie-dyed shirts, one of which he is wearing while conducting a tour where you can watch washboards being made on machinery some of which dates back to when the business first opened, and so had to be updated when that new invention — electricity — became popular.

There’s a lot about washboards you probably didn’t know, including the amazing variety of washboard styles and surfaces, including spiral metal, brass, glass, stainless steel and galvanized.

But if you decide to make music — which Martin cajoled us into doing — a metal washboard is just the thing. Though somewhat hesitant at first, by the end of the tour I was strumming along and singing along with the rest.