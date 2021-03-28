Travel: Hocking Hills offers outdoor drama

The only city in Hocking County, Ohio, Logan is the epicenter of all that is grand and beautiful in Hocking Hills, located about an hour southeast of Columbus, Ohio.
In the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and intersected by the Hocking River, the region is a plethora of outdoor drama with spectacular waterfalls, woodlands, cliffs, gorges, hiking trails, kayaking, ziplining, nine state parks and forests.
Oh, and did we mention caves. Yes, there’s more than a few of those as well.
As for Logan, its historic downtown offers shops, restaurants, a pencil museum and the only remaining company making washboards in the country. Yes, you read that correctly — someone is still making washboards and people are still buying them — they sell about 40,000 a year. Make that 40,001, as I bought one too after learning to use it as a musical instrument. More to come on that later.
Where to stay
Near Logan and tucked away on one of the many winding roads that curve up and down the hills and valleys, the pet-friendly Inn & Spa At Cedar Falls B&B, sitting on 75 wooded acres, offers a unique range of sleeping options — a luxe lodge; bed and breakfast rooms; 20-foot diameter yurts with heat, air conditioning, kitchens and a view of the sky above; and romantic cottages with balconies overlooking wooded ravines.
Surrounded on three sides by Hocking Hills State Park, there’s a spa as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner at the Kindred Spirits restaurant, with its three-seasons-enclosed patio dining area located in an original 1840s cabin, which was rediscovered when the siding was torn down.
The inn is the kind of place where you’re likely to encounter a deer or two at some point while walking on the property. But don’t expect it to startle and run away; it’s just as curious about you as you are about it, and will spend long minutes just staring before getting bored and wandering away.
Festivals and events
Caffeined up, hit the streets of Logan, established in 1816. It’s the kind of town where festivals and events are so commonplace, you’re likely to run into one while visiting in normal times.
The annual Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise is a way to experience 12 local restaurants, each with a signature dish to try. June is the Washboard Music Festival and Duck Creek Log Jam.
Airstream trailers, music and authentic moonshine are all part of the Urban Air Wake Up Downtown, and in September it’s both the Hocking Hills Artists & Craftsmen annual Fall Show and the Hocking County Fair.
Play a washboard
Speaking of washboards, while in Logan, stop by the Columbus Washboard Company, where they’ve been making washboards since 1895.
Located in a big sprawling brick building just a block south of Main Street, another addition to this step-out-of-time business is the classic 1966 blue Volkswagen bus that’s always parked out front. It belongs to co-owner James Martin, a Brit who moved here decades ago.
His fondness for all thing 1960s includes tie-dyed shirts, one of which he is wearing while conducting a tour where you can watch washboards being made on machinery some of which dates back to when the business first opened, and so had to be updated when that new invention — electricity — became popular.
There’s a lot about washboards you probably didn’t know, including the amazing variety of washboard styles and surfaces, including spiral metal, brass, glass, stainless steel and galvanized.
But if you decide to make music — which Martin cajoled us into doing — a metal washboard is just the thing. Though somewhat hesitant at first, by the end of the tour I was strumming along and singing along with the rest.
The population of Logan is about 6,800, so it’s somewhat surprising that they have not one but two unique museums. You probably also didn’t know of the existence of The Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum, still housed in its original one-room shed, and now on the grounds of the Hocking Hills Visitor’s Center. nside is a 20-year plus collection of 3,479 pencil sharpeners with no two alike. Really.
Eat and drink
Hungry? Hocking Hills Diner is just that, an old-time diner with great food made from scratch and known for its country fried steak, bean soup, beef and noodles and pumpkin stuffed French toast.
Don’t worry about the calories because a hike to Ash Cave or Old Man’s Cave will burn a lot, if not most, off.
With all the backroads, it’s not surprising that the region vied for the title of Bootlegging Capital of the World back during Prohibition, or that Hocking Hills Distillery is the only moonshine distillery around, offering tours and samples ranging from 90- to 120-proof.
For wine and craft beer lovers, there’s a long list of places to try, including Brewery33 Hocking Hills, Hocking Hills Winery, Shade Winery in nearby Shade and Rockmill Brewery.
If you stop by the latter, located in Lancaster, be sure to walk the half-mile up the road to see the 37-foot Rock Mill Covered Bridge, built in 1901, and the five-and-one-half-story Rock Mill, a restored grain mill originally built in 1799 and standing above a deep gorge with a 14-foot natural waterfall.
See the sights
Visitors to the John Glenn Astronomy Park can view the sun, stars, moon and sky from the gigantic 28-inch telescope in the roll-off roof observatory.
The park's site was chosen because it is one of the few areas in the state where the night, unhindered by nearby lights, is as dark as our ancestors would have seen it centuries ago — a not very common occurrence nowadays at all.
Just down the road is Butterfly Ridge, an organization dedicated to butterfly conservation and protecting their habitat.
There are late night walks to spot butterflies and moths in the deep forests (remember it’s very dark out in these woods) and also the chance to see them just after they emerge from their cocoons, ready to fly away for the next stage of their adventures.
For sky views, fly among the trees at Hocking Hills Canopy Tours. Check out glassblowing at Jack Pine Studios.
But be sure to save some energy, because at night Hocking Hills Canoe & Livery offers rentals for kayaking and canoeing including moonlight and torch light paddles to spot beavers in the bays.
For more information, visit explorehockinghills.com.