Travel: Houseboats, caves, wine and food await at Patoka Lake

At midnight, the moon reflects silver streaks across still waters and the surrounding woods are dark. At times, deer emerge from the shadows to graze, and the broad wings of an owl appear as it swoops along the shoreline looking for prey. At the marina where we’ve boarded a houseboat for a weekend stay, there are few sounds — just the gentle lap of waves against the hull and the clanging of halyards against masts. Besides the moonlight, there’s just the lights along the docks and from the windows of boat cabins. We could be a million miles from civilization. And maybe we almost are. After all, the nearest big city — if you could call it that — is French Lick, which is 16 miles away and the year-round population there is 1,930.

We’re at Patoka Lake Marina, the second largest marina in the state. Located in Birdseye, a hamlet in southern Indiana, Patoka, which at 8,800 acres is the second largest man-made lake in the state, is surrounded by 26,000 acres of park and woods. Patoka Lake Marina is one of only two marinas on the lake. The other, Hoosier Hills Marina, is out of sight on the western edge of the Hoosier National Forest, and actually in another county. In between is just a large expanse of water, a sandy beach and all those trees. There really isn’t anything else. Just the beauty and quiet of southern Indiana.