Travel: Illinois’ oldest operating hotel dates back to 1855

I’ve been to Galena, Illinois several times over the years. It’s an absolutely gorgeous part of the state. It’s located in what is known as the “Driftless Zone,” which is an area that was not covered by glaciers in recent ice ages. In escaping glaciation, a beautiful landscape remains and the area is known for its hills, valleys, bluffs and exposed rock. The town is named for the mineral galena. It was at one time a large mining town with a population close to that of Chicago.

The downtown of this city has a large section that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It feels like stepping back in time when you head down the well-preserved main street. One of the most prominent historic structures in Galena is the DeSoto House Hotel. It is the oldest operating hotel in the state of Illinois, having opened in April 1855.

On a trip to Galena with my sister, we decided to visit the hotel for brunch. I have never stayed at the hotel, but it’s on my wish list for a future Galena trip. We had our meal in the four-story atrium of the Courtyard Restaurant. It was a fun, relaxing afternoon and the food was phenomenal — just a lovely experience.