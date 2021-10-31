Travel: Illinois’ oldest operating hotel dates back to 1855

I’ve been to Galena, Illinois several times over the years. It’s an absolutely gorgeous part of the state. It’s located in what is known as the “Driftless Zone,” which is an area that was not covered by glaciers in recent ice ages. In escaping glaciation, a beautiful landscape remains and the area is known for its hills, valleys, bluffs and exposed rock. The town is named for the mineral galena. It was at one time a large mining town with a population close to that of Chicago.
The downtown of this city has a large section that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It feels like stepping back in time when you head down the well-preserved main street. One of the most prominent historic structures in Galena is the DeSoto House Hotel. It is the oldest operating hotel in the state of Illinois, having opened in April 1855.
On a trip to Galena with my sister, we decided to visit the hotel for brunch. I have never stayed at the hotel, but it’s on my wish list for a future Galena trip. We had our meal in the four-story atrium of the Courtyard Restaurant. It was a fun, relaxing afternoon and the food was phenomenal — just a lovely experience.
After we finished eating, we explored more of the hotel. There was a little nook on an upper floor that had a video playing with history on the hotel, and we sat and watched. It has quite a storied history being a location where Abraham Lincoln once gave a speech from the balcony in 1856. Steven A. Douglas then spoke from the same balcony in 1858. In 1860, over 15,000 gathered there to support Lincoln’s presidential bid. The hotel was also used as Ulysses S. Grant’s presidential campaign headquarters. Famous guests at the hotel have included Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Susan B. Anthony, Robert E. Lee, Zachary Taylor and Horace Greeley.
The hotel has a fine dining room called the Generals’ Restaurant, named in honor of the nine generals from the Civil War that hailed from Galena. There’s also the Green Street Tavern that faces out onto Main Street.
Since it’s Halloween, it’s worth mentioning that there have been many stories of ghostly spirits making their presence known at the hotel, one being dubbed “The Lady in Black.” With all of the historic buildings in the downtown area, there have been so many reports of hauntings that Galena has its own Haunted Galena Tour Company where you can hear all the local ghost stories.
The original hotel had 225 guest rooms on five stories in addition to a lower level, a gentleman’s reading room, ladies’ parlors, a 300-seat dining hall, a kitchen equipped to feed hundreds, its own gas works for lighting halls and other public areas and dining rooms.
A couple of fires and economic downturns caused sad and uncertain times for the hotels, but it continued. In 1985, it underwent a $7.8 million restoration. Today it includes 55 guest rooms with private baths, three dining areas, a ballroom, conference and banquet rooms, specialty shops and a private parking garage.
For more information, go to desotohouse.com.