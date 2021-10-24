Travel: Immersive Van Gogh exhibit extended into February

Way back in February, I made my way into Chicago for the first time in a while. The pandemic and civil unrest last year greatly decreased my time spent in the city. In pre-pandemic times I had been there often — sometimes several times a week for various reasons, including restaurant openings, plays, museum exhibits, sporting events, concerts, influencer events, foodie field trips, cooking classes, food fests and other touristy things. When I visited in February, it was the first time I’d been to the city since October, when I was there for a preview of the The FRIENDS Experience that was opening on the Magnificent Mile.

I love all the fun pop-up exhibits, experiences and restaurants that have been happening in the city in recent years, so when I got an invite to preview Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Chicago, I couldn’t wait to check it out.

At the time, vaccines were just being made available to select groups and there were still strict capacity restrictions throughout the city. Thus, I was able to see the exhibit with a very small crowd and had a time limit of an hour, with floor markings showing where to stand to stay six feet away from other patrons. Capacity has since increased and you can purchases tickets without limited time spans.