Travel: Indiana historic site offers lesson on Underground Railroad

A couple years ago, during the kids’ spring break from school, we took a family road trip through Ohio and Indiana. We spent a couple nights in Richmond, Indiana and visited some of the local attractions. One of them was the Levi and Catharine Coffin House in Fountain City, a.k.a. the “Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad.”
The site, which is part of the National Park Service, includes the Coffin home, which was used as part of the Underground Railroad to assist escaped slaves, and an Interpretive Center that opened in 2016 as part of the state’s INVision campaign of historic site renovations. The $3.8 million, 5,000-plus-square-foot, three-story center was named “one of the twelve new museums to visit in 2016” by Smithsonian magazine.
The Underground Railroad was not a railroad at all, but a series of routes that slaves would travel discreetly after sun went down hoping to make their way north to freedom. Along the way, they would stay the night hidden in homes of antislavery supporters, often arriving in wagons with false bottoms, with grain bags piled on top. A replica of such a wagon can be viewed in a barn behind the home.
The exhibits cover not just the lives of the Coffins, but the struggles of the slaves who made their way to their home seeking freedom. The Center also features a theater presenting a documentary of this dark time in our country’s history. After spending time getting background information on the Underground Railroad and learning about some of the people who made their way through the area en route to their ultimate destination of Canada, you can walk across the road to the Coffin home and get a better feel for what their experiences must have been like.
Levi and Catharine Coffin were Quakers from North Carolina and abolitionists who settled in 1826 in Newport, Indiana (now known as Fountain City). They ran a general store and are believed to have helped more than 2,000 fugitive slaves escape to freedom with their home, a brick house built in 1839, being a primary depot along the Underground Railroad. Levi Coffin has been referred to as “The President of the Underground Railroad.”
Researchers believe that when the Coffins built their home, they incorporated features into the design to help them hide travelers on the Underground Railroad — such as a hidden room on the second floor, accessible by a small door that was not visible when blocked by a bed, and a spring-fed well in the basement to supply water to their guests. In 1847, the Coffins relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio, another critical point in the Underground Railroad, where they operated a wholesale warehouse that supplied goods to free-labor stores until the end of the Civil War.
As you make your way through the the home, which is filled with period furnishings, you get a feel for the living conditions of escapees from slavery, and what they endured in their efforts to reach freedom.
The home was restored and opened to the public in 1970 and registered as a National Historic Landmark. It was operated by the Levi Coffin House Association before the site became an Indiana State Historic Site under the Indiana State Museum in 2016.