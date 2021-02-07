Travel: Indiana historic site offers lesson on Underground Railroad

A couple years ago, during the kids’ spring break from school, we took a family road trip through Ohio and Indiana. We spent a couple nights in Richmond, Indiana and visited some of the local attractions. One of them was the Levi and Catharine Coffin House in Fountain City, a.k.a. the “Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad.”

The site, which is part of the National Park Service, includes the Coffin home, which was used as part of the Underground Railroad to assist escaped slaves, and an Interpretive Center that opened in 2016 as part of the state’s INVision campaign of historic site renovations. The $3.8 million, 5,000-plus-square-foot, three-story center was named “one of the twelve new museums to visit in 2016” by Smithsonian magazine.

The Underground Railroad was not a railroad at all, but a series of routes that slaves would travel discreetly after sun went down hoping to make their way north to freedom. Along the way, they would stay the night hidden in homes of antislavery supporters, often arriving in wagons with false bottoms, with grain bags piled on top. A replica of such a wagon can be viewed in a barn behind the home.