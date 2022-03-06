Travel: Indoor water parks are great destinations in late winter and early spring

Ugh. Is it just me or does it seem like this is the longest winter ever? I know I have said that before and probably say something close to it most years, but the snowy and cold weather just has me feeling blah right now. Traveling in the winter seems almost like a necessity. After so much time spent indoors, I always get to feeling antsy and dreaming about hitting the road.

Winter and early spring trips have usually included more time indoors, unless there is unusually warm weather or you’re heading to a place where you don’t have to pack a coat. But, most of my trips involve time in the Midwest and so trips this time of year still involve bundling up. One way to liven up such trips with the family has been to spend time at an indoor water park.

Over the years we’ve visited at least a half-dozen indoor water parks on winter road trips (some we’ve visited multiple times) and it was a good way to entertain the kids and kind of get the feel of being outdoors at a beach. On summer trips, we would always try to work in a water park, so it only made sense to start doing that when planning trips in the winter. It definitely lifts my spirits to wade in a pool or float along in a lazy river when there is snow falling outside.

I’ve loved staying at resorts where we had rooms just down the hall or up the elevator that didn’t require heading outside. Some have cabins or lodges that are separate from the indoor water parks, but it’s so nice when it’s 30 degrees outside to just wrap a towel around yourself and head back to your room rather than having to change each time you go back and forth.

One indoor water park we enjoyed when the kids were small was in Shipshewana. That inn has since been remodeled and simplified with a typical indoor pool now, but we had made several trips there in the winter where we spent hours just making our way around in the lazy river. So many good memories there and it was something we always looked forward to.

Timber Ridge Lodge in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was another that we had fun at. It’s well-suited for small kids with a water playground, for older kids and teens with 35-foot tall water slides and for parents like me, who are content floating in a tube for hours.

Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee has been another favorite. We’ve been going there for several years before it became Great Wolf Lodge. It previously was called Key Lime Cove and the theme was much different. It had more of an island feel with brightly-colored decor and reggae music. Since it was only about an hour from our south suburban home, it was easy to head to on a whim for an overnight or squeeze in to a busy schedule.

In 2018, it became part of the Great Wolf Lodge group of resorts that includes locations across the country and Canada. It now has a Northwoods theme and plenty of other fun activities and some really good food in their restaurants.

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock was another location we really enjoyed. Besides the wave pool, lazy river and water slides, it’s in an area with a lot of natural beauty - and even if it’s cold outside it’s well worth exploring.

