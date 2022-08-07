Travel: Lake Geneva provides relaxing getaway

I arrived from our latest trip feeling so refreshed. We spent three days in the resort town of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, which isn’t very far across the Illinois border.

The town, we learned, became a popular spot for Chicago’s wealthy and elite families in the 19th century, particularly following the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, when many families fled to their vacation homes there or relocated temporarily to the city while Chicago was rebuilt. A number of massive mansions sit along the shores and we were able to learn a little about them on a narrated sunset dinner cruise with Lake Geneva Cruise Lines. The area has been called the “Newport of the Midwest.”

Our visit began at The Bottle Shop for a wine tasting and locally made snacks on the patio. We were told by staff that a lot of people make it their first stop when getting into town and their last stop on their way out of town — and it makes perfect sense. It’s a great place to kick back and relax on the patio with live music daily. Choose from a large wine selection or have a craft beer and then browse through the shop. Be sure to take a little time to walk across the street and check out the Geneva Lake Museum with an adorable recreated main street inside and lots of local history to learn about.

The area has some lovely paths that run along the shores of Geneva Lake, if you’re looking to spend some time outdoors and take a little walk. The Geneva Lake Shore Path offers an opportunity to take in the beautiful natural surroundings while getting your steps in.

We also enjoyed getting a little look at the area on electric bikes that we rented at Avant Cycle Cafe after having a light breakfast there. It was my first time using an electric bike and with the hilly terrain in the area, it was definitely an extra little convenience that is worth splurging on.

There are some great parks in the area and we spent time at two that are right by the water — Flat Iron Park and Elm Park. There was a concert in the park at Flat Iron Park on one evening that we were there. It was a perfect summer evening for sitting in the grass, feeling the warm breeze and listening to live tunes. It was also right near the dock for our dinner cruise that evening, which worked out nicely.

We made a few stops at Elm Park while we were there. Located right next to Riviera Beach, it is such an ideal spot to enjoy the lake views. I did a couple solo walks along the water and one of my favorite parts of the entire trip was an impromptu picnic at the park. We had arrangements made to pick up some goodies at a place called The Farmstand — a big spread of some delicious sandwiches, a charcuterie plate, some fruit and dessert — that we were going to enjoy after heading out own town, but we were having such a good time there that we decided to linger and just soak up some summer that afternoon.

It was heavenly. I pulled up some music on Pandora and we found a spot under a shady tree. After we ate, we just hung out for a little bit enjoying the summer weather and watching the water and everyone in and around it. I always feel so at peace when I’m near the water and I’m so glad we weaved this activity into our itinerary. I highly recommend it if you happen to have pleasant weather, which we did.

The park is an easy walk from the downtown area where there are so many little shops and eateries. We had fun shopping, and stopped by the farmer’s market while we were there. The market is held outside a historic 1880 Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion that was open that day with a talented gentleman named Dr. Ray Clare playing the 1883 pipe organ, which turned out to be another unexpected highlight of the trip.

From there we wandered across the street to another church, but one that has been re-purposed and now is the Topsy Turvy Brewery. We enjoyed seeing the place from the inside and trying out several of their beers on tap (20 of their own in all). We also stopped in the Riviera Building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a ballroom that hosted entertainers like Glen Miller, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. We stopped at Going Bananas in the lower level for loaded frozen bananas as we walked.

The trip involved lots of good food, including the best meal I’ve had this year at the Hunt Club Steakhouse — a filet and crab cake after starting with shrimp cocktail and a wedge salad and following up with a scrumptious dessert called the Tag Team, with ice cream over a warm brownie with hot fudge, pecans, Rice Krispies and whipped cream. I’m usually good at resisting dessert, but gave in and had some in celebration of my birthday the following week.

We stayed at The Ridge Hotel, which was lovely and had an inviting outdoor pool that I wish we’d had time to enjoy more. Our room was poolside where we could step outside our sliding glass door to sit an enjoy coffee in the morning or just sit and chill later in the day.

There was so much more we wanted to see and do and our little trip definitely left us wanting more. We had been to the area twice before in the winter months, but this was the first time visiting during the summer. Of course, the vibe is much different and pretty much everything you could want out of a summer vacation spot. For more information on the area, go to visitlakegeneva.com.