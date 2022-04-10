Travel: Learn about Indiana's James Dean connections

There’s a little town in Central Indiana that has big ties to one of the biggest names and biggest tragedies of Hollywood’s golden era. James Dean spent most of his childhood living in Fairmount, Indiana — first in town as a small child and later just outside of town on the farm of his aunt and uncle, Marcus and Ortense Winslow, following his mother's death.

Born in the nearby city of Marion, Dean’s family moved to Fairmount shortly after his birth. He lived there until age 5, when his family moved to Santa Monica, California. After his mother died at the age of 29, Dean was sent back to Fairmount to live on the Winslow farm. He was 9 at the time and lived there until his graduation from Fairmount High School in 1949. The farmhouse is still there, but is a private residence where a relative of Dean’s resides.

Dean was an athlete and actor in his days at Fairmount High, and right after graduation, he moved back to California, where he attended Santa Monica City College and later UCLA as a theater major, where he performed in Shakespeare’s "Macbeth."

His first acting gig was in a Pepsi-Cola commercial, and he soon started getting bit parts in Hollywood films. In 1952 he moved to New York and acted in around 30 live television dramas and made his Broadway debut in the play “See the Jaguar.”

While starring in his second Broadway play, he was tapped to play the leading role of Cal Trask in John Steinbeck’s classic book “East of Eden.” Later that year he starred in his iconic role as Jim Stark in “Rebel Without a Cause.” His final film, released after his death, was in Edna Ferber’s “Giant” with Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson.

Dean was killed in an auto collision in California at the age of 24. He has remained the young, handsome leading man that draws tens of thousands of visitors to Fairmount each year to see the sites that played a significant part in his life and to pay respects as his simple, unassuming headstone in a cemetery just down the road from the farm where he spent his teen years. Dean received two posthumous Academy Award nominations.

On our day in Fairmount, I visited almost of the sites that are part of the James Dean Trail. A listing can be found at showmegrantcounty.com of sites along the trail. I also picked up a souvenir map at the James Dean Gallery that differed a little and gave a little background on Dean’s life. There are about a dozen sites to visit in Fairmount and a couple more in neighboring Marion — the James Dean Birth Site Memorial and his mother's gravesite.

If planning out a day in Fairmount to follow the James Dean Trail, I’d recommend making the James Dean Gallery the first stop — even though you may pass others on your way into town. Here you’ll see the private collection of David Lehrer that includes rooms full of memorabilia, a gift shop, a little theater that shows about 20 minutes of footage from Dean’s television appearances playing in a loop, and a collectibles room.

Housed in a large, historic home that was built for a local doctor in 1903, the gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round and there’s friendly, knowledgeable staff that can answer any questions you might have and fill you in on the city’s big annual event — a festival honoring Dean held in late September around the time of his Sept. 30 death. It includes a huge car show, street fair, bands playing 1950s music, a James Dean look-a-like contest and more. By starting at the James Dean Gallery, you can get background on Dean’s career and life and find out more about the area before you venture out on the trail.

From there, you can see his boyhood home, the church he attended as a child, the site of his old high school, the motorcycle shop where he bought his first cycle, the church where his funeral was held and his burial site. There’s a bust on display on Main Street that is the twin of one that resides in California, made by artist Kenneth Kendall. A local park houses the actual stage removed from the old Fairmount High School before demolition where Dean performed. Beside it is the municipal water tower that has an image of Dean painted on it.

I spent a lovely two days in the area (lots of history and good food was involved) and will share more in an upcoming column.

