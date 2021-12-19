Travel: Learn about the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Last month I was in Indianapolis for a media event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After it wrapped up in a meeting room beside the historic race track, our group got to take a look inside the press area overlooking the track. The group of travel writers explored and snapped pictures of each other behind the anchor’s desk and speaker’s podium. It was a fun time.
We also a did a little walking tour that led us out onto the track for a narration of the history and traditions, some fun facts about the most popular seating areas and race attendance and stories about celebrities who had occupied the suites. As we listened to our guide, a bus pulled up and people unloaded at the line of bricks. They were part of a public tour called the “Kiss the Bricks” tour, one of several opportunities to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
I took a bus tour many years ago with my kids, and to this day, it is one of my favorite experiences. I’m not a huge racing fan, but just riding that bus around on that huge, famed 2.5 mile oval was so thrilling. I can’t imagine what it’s like driving on that track at ridiculously high speeds.
Of course, being the history buff that I am, I loved hearing so much about the early days of the track, the races of motorcycles on the track, the owners, the drivers, the winners and the changes to the facility over the years.
You can arrange for one of these tours at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. A “Kiss the Bricks” tour is a narrated 25-30 minute tour that includes a lap around the track with a stop at the famous paving bricks from the 1909 track surface at the start/finish line. The Full Grounds VIP Tour is a 90-minute tour around the track and through key landmarks with a stop at the Pagoda, the “Yard of Bricks” and through Gasoline Alley. The Behind the Scenes Tour is a 60-minute guided tour through the Media Center, 10th floor of the pagoda, Victory Podium and Timing and Scoring. In warmer months, a two-hour golf cart tour is also available.
Tours are subject to change based on weather and track availability, so always call ahead to be sure tours are running on schedule. Not all of the tours are available all the time, so check the online schedule. Typically a tour departs each half hour with the last tours departing at 3 p.m. during the winter.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. November through February and then extends hours to 9 a.m to 5 p.m. from March through October. Admission to the museum is $15 for adults, $14 for seniors age 62 and over, $8 for youths age 6-15 and free for ages 5 and under. For an additional $10, a skilled IMS Museum Host will lead you on a guided tour. Tours have an additional cost and some tours include entrance to the museum.
If you have someone in your family who is an intense fan, there’s a really cool Christmas gift available that is a ride around the track in an Indycar that does up to 180 miles per hour. There are options for two-, three- and four-lap packages. It is a bit pricey (experiences range from around $499-$749), but if you really want to spoil someone who is a racing fan, it’s a gift they will never forget. Experiences can be reserved online at indyracingexperience.com.
There’s also a Basement Collection Tour at a cost of $150 per person. For four decades it was seen only by certain VIPs, but now limited tours are available for this underground storage area full of rare, priceless one-of-a-kind racing and automotive artifacts and vehicles. There is a maximum of six people on each tour and tour guests must be age 16 and older. No cameras or videos are allowed of the Basement Collection. For more information on the museum and tours, visit imsmuseum.org.