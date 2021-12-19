Travel: Learn about the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Last month I was in Indianapolis for a media event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After it wrapped up in a meeting room beside the historic race track, our group got to take a look inside the press area overlooking the track. The group of travel writers explored and snapped pictures of each other behind the anchor’s desk and speaker’s podium. It was a fun time.

We also a did a little walking tour that led us out onto the track for a narration of the history and traditions, some fun facts about the most popular seating areas and race attendance and stories about celebrities who had occupied the suites. As we listened to our guide, a bus pulled up and people unloaded at the line of bricks. They were part of a public tour called the “Kiss the Bricks” tour, one of several opportunities to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

I took a bus tour many years ago with my kids, and to this day, it is one of my favorite experiences. I’m not a huge racing fan, but just riding that bus around on that huge, famed 2.5 mile oval was so thrilling. I can’t imagine what it’s like driving on that track at ridiculously high speeds.