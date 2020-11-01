Travel: Legendary Chicago seafood shack lures diners

In a year when carry-out became a necessity for eateries while dining rooms were forced to shut down during the pandemic, there’s one Chicago spot where it’s always been done that way. And it’s been a successful way of doing things for more than seven decades.

With no tables inside, people have filed in and out for years, leaving with brown bags of seafood that they’ve consumed in their cars or in lawn chairs they’ve brought along. Sometimes they munch on smoked salmon while looking out at the Chicago River and the bridge made famous in a 1980s musical comedy, or drive down the road to the Calumet Park Beach and enjoy fried shrimp on the shore of Lake Michigan.

The place is called Calumet Fisheries. The movie that the bridge played a role in was "The Blues Brothers," the 1980 classic based on Saturday Night Live characters Jake and Elwood Blues, who hailed from Calumet City, Illinois and found themselves on a mission from God.

If you remember the scene of Elwood hitting the gas and jumping over a bridge, that scene was filmed right in front of this little seafood shack. The movie developed a cult-like status around the world — and especially in the Chicago area where it was filmed — and even 40 years later it continues to attract new fans.