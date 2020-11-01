Travel: Legendary Chicago seafood shack lures diners

In a year when carry-out became a necessity for eateries while dining rooms were forced to shut down during the pandemic, there’s one Chicago spot where it’s always been done that way. And it’s been a successful way of doing things for more than seven decades.
With no tables inside, people have filed in and out for years, leaving with brown bags of seafood that they’ve consumed in their cars or in lawn chairs they’ve brought along. Sometimes they munch on smoked salmon while looking out at the Chicago River and the bridge made famous in a 1980s musical comedy, or drive down the road to the Calumet Park Beach and enjoy fried shrimp on the shore of Lake Michigan.
The place is called Calumet Fisheries. The movie that the bridge played a role in was "The Blues Brothers," the 1980 classic based on Saturday Night Live characters Jake and Elwood Blues, who hailed from Calumet City, Illinois and found themselves on a mission from God.
If you remember the scene of Elwood hitting the gas and jumping over a bridge, that scene was filmed right in front of this little seafood shack. The movie developed a cult-like status around the world — and especially in the Chicago area where it was filmed — and even 40 years later it continues to attract new fans.
Its star-studded cast included some of the most legendary musical performers and musicians of the 20th century, among them Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, James Brown and Cab Calloway, and some of the most popular comedians of the day, namely Dan Ackroyd, John Belushi and John Candy, along with cameos by Steven Spielberg, Twiggy and others. It happens to be my favorite movie of all time and so that link has drawn me to that bridge many times and made me a fan of Calumet Fisheries, too.
My love for this place goes back to the late '80s, when my then boyfriend (now husband) and I were in high school. He went to school at nearby St. Francis de Sales High School and would take me to Calumet Fisheries on Friday nights on some of our early dates. We would get smoked shrimp and eat it on the nearby beach. He’d peel it for me because I was too squeamish to do so.
We introduced our kids to the place eight years ago, when I was fortunate enough to spend a little time chatting with Ray Campos, who was one of the guys who smoked the fish in their little smokehouse out back. He offered some background on the business that has existed there since 1948, gave me a detailed account of how their fish is smoked, and told me a glorious story of the day that John Belushi and the production crew came around and told them and a couple other local business owners that the road would be closed for a week while they did filming — and paid them fairly for what their lost income would be. Campos had worked there on and off since 1969.
Calumet Fisheries is an unassuming little shack. Inside is a glass case where you can pick out varieties of smoked fish — shrimp, salmon, white fish, sable, sturgeon, catfish and more. There’s also a line of fryers where they’ll drop in frog legs, shrimp, calamari, smelt and other seafood and fried sides.
But don’t be fooled by the lack of ambiance or seating — it’s got quite the reputation. Calumet Fisheries has received the American Classic Award by the James Beard Foundation, was featured on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” and WTTW’s “Check! Please,” received kudos from ABC TV's Hungry Hound, Steve Dolinsky, and has racked up hundreds of positive Yelp reviews.
While you may not be able to enjoy it over a white tablecloth with a glass of wine and flickering candles, you’ll get an outstanding serving of seafood and an experience like no other in the city — or anywhere else for that matter. To learn more and peruse the menu, visit calumetfisheries.com. They accept cash only, but there is an ATM on-site, right next to a poster of the duo in black suits and sunglasses who jumped the bridge outside as they proceeded to carry out their mission from God.
