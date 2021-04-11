Travel: Long Grove's downtown takes you back in time

There are a lot of people who have fond memories of childhood vacations and work to duplicate those trips in adulthood or recreate them for their own children. Our family didn’t do much traveling when I was growing up, but there was a little community that for many years became our girl’s day destination. My mom, sister and sisters-in-law would set out for a day of shopping and dining in Long Grove, and it was something I looked forward to so much.

Remembering me telling him how much I loved these trips as a child, my husband surprised me a couple years ago and made a reservation at a tea room there as a Valentine’s gift and we then spent the day in this adorable historic community. It was so much fun to revisit Long Grove as an adult and to see that very little had changed.

Located in suburban Lake County, Illinois, the village sits about 35 miles northwest of Chicago. There are strict building ordinances in the historic downtown area to preserve the integrity of its old-fashioned, country atmosphere. It’s one of those rare places in the Midwest that seems stuck in a bygone era, but in the most wonderful way. You’ll find original structures in the downtown business district near routes 53 and 83 that date back to the 1800s. Long Grove was settled in the early 1800s by German farmers.