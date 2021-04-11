Travel: Long Grove's downtown takes you back in time

There are a lot of people who have fond memories of childhood vacations and work to duplicate those trips in adulthood or recreate them for their own children. Our family didn’t do much traveling when I was growing up, but there was a little community that for many years became our girl’s day destination. My mom, sister and sisters-in-law would set out for a day of shopping and dining in Long Grove, and it was something I looked forward to so much.
Remembering me telling him how much I loved these trips as a child, my husband surprised me a couple years ago and made a reservation at a tea room there as a Valentine’s gift and we then spent the day in this adorable historic community. It was so much fun to revisit Long Grove as an adult and to see that very little had changed.
Located in suburban Lake County, Illinois, the village sits about 35 miles northwest of Chicago. There are strict building ordinances in the historic downtown area to preserve the integrity of its old-fashioned, country atmosphere. It’s one of those rare places in the Midwest that seems stuck in a bygone era, but in the most wonderful way. You’ll find original structures in the downtown business district near routes 53 and 83 that date back to the 1800s. Long Grove was settled in the early 1800s by German farmers.
One thing that stands out from my childhood visits was a covered bridge leading into town. It was built in 1906 by the Joliet Bridge & Iron Company and in June, 2018 was added to the National Register of Historic Places. That bridge is such a significant landmark that it has become part of the village’s logo. Later in June, 2018, the bridge sustained significant damage after a truck hit it and it was closed for some time. When it re-opened in August last year, it didn’t make it even 24 hours before it was hit again, this time by a school bus. Since then it’s been hit a dozen more times despite signs warning of its height and restrictions to trucks and buses.
In revisiting the shopping and dining establishments, there were some that I remembered spending time at on some of those annual girl’s day expeditions. My pre-teen and teenage budget back then had me mostly shopping in the candy stores and buying stickers and pencils in the gift shops.
The downtown area today includes a visitor’s information center, gourmet stores, boutiques, gift shops with handmade/artisan products, a brewery and winery, fine Italian dining at Enzo & Lucia’s, a creamery, popcorn shop, Irish Boutique, Viking Treasures Scandinavian Gifts and more.
The tea room we visited that day was lovely. High Tea with Gerri was a place that was new to me even though it opened in 2012 and I was so excited that my husband had made a reservation. I love tea rooms, but had never been to one with him. I chatted with the owner, a native of Ireland, who was dressed in a floor-length Victorian-style dress and was so charming and passionate about the place. The finger sandwiches, scones and pastries were delicious and the historic building was a beautiful setting for an afternoon of sipping.
After a bit of shopping, we ended our day the same way we girls did back in the '80s — at The Village Tavern. Dating back to 1847, it’s the oldest continuously run restaurant/tavern in Illinois. It’s been under the current ownership since 1962 and the family that now owns it is only the fourth owner since its beginning. It also holds the longest continuously-held liquor license in the state and the first one in Long Grove.
The centerpiece of the tavern is the 35-foot-long mahogany bar that survived the “Great McCormick Place Fire” in the 1960s and was relocated to the tavern. Another unique conversation piece is the grandfather clock that chimes each quarter-hour and was one of only two made for the Columbian Exposition World's Fair in Chicago in 1893. If you’re spending a day in town, this is the best way to finish it off - with one of their delicious burgers made with meat from a local butcher shop.
There are a number of annual events and festivals that are scheduled to be returning after 2020 cancellations. For more information on the area and businesses, including a walking map, visit longgrove.org.