Travel: Looking back at travel highlights of 2022

After a couple years of not much traveling and a lot of staying home, it was nice that 2022 turned out to be a year that was leaning more toward what life seemed like before March 2020.

Traveling got a little easier and felt safer. As the year went on, most attractions seemed to be open again at full capacity without restrictions. Musical venues and sports stadiums welcomed back fans. Events began returning. Restaurants re-opened and extended hours and seating capacity and welcomed people to dine indoors again. The year started still with a lot of hesitation and uncertainties and modifications, but as 2022 closed out we got to see more of what the new normal is.

We’re definitely in a different place these days when it comes to travel and entertainment. Levels of quality and customer service have changed. Staffing issues continue to affect operations of dining, hospitality and entertainment venues. Costs have risen across the board.

A bit more travel happened this year for me, but not as much as I’d liked. I had opportunities for road trips around the Midwest and spent time exploring my new surroundings after moving and becoming a Hoosier after spending my whole life in the Chicago suburbs. I got back to enjoying sporting events, festivals and live music. I did a bit of dining out, but some of the food festivals I’ve enjoyed in the past have seemed slower to return and I wonder if they’ll come back at all.

I’m grateful for all the experiences and opportunities that came my way this year and I look forward to many more. I hope you, also, were able to resume a more normal life in 2022 that included a lot of adventures and exploration. If not, there’s another year ahead—a blank slate to make it whatever you’d like.

Here’s my top travel, entertainment and dining highlights of the past year.

I attended my first professional travel conference. After more than 20 years of doing travel writing, I became a member of the Midwest Travel Journalists Association and attended my first conference, which was held in Fort Wayne. Their Convention and Visitors Bureau did a wonderful job of highlighting so many wonderful things the city has to offer. We got private tours of the beautiful Allen County Courthouse, the Historic Old Fort, the Embassy Theatre, the Sweetwater campus, the huge development project of the Fort Wayne Electric Works campus and other spots. We had an opportunity to meet Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley. We explored the zoo, did a Segway tour, sampled some of the city’s best food, stayed at the city’s new boutique hotel, learned about the local history, were introduced to the arts culture and got a feel for all the city has to offer.

I attended Blues Brothers Con at the Joliet Correctional Center with a concert headlined by Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. It was a first time event that sold out and is intended to be an annual two-day festival. The Blues Brothers movie, which came out in 1980 when I was a young kid, is probably my favorite movie of all time, so it was awesome to be there to see the performance and also to meet and interview some of the original band members.

I logged dozens of new meals at places in Northwest Indiana that I was visiting for the first time, some favorites being Stacks Rooftop in Valparaiso, Goblin & The Grocer in Beverly Shores, Blue Point in Valparaiso, Royale with Cheese in Michigan City, Veleros in Valparaiso, Rosebud Steakhouse in Munster, Blockhead Beerworks in Valparaiso, Hunter’s Brewing in Chesterton and Meditrina Market Cafe in Valparaiso.

My husband I spent a few days in Iowa, exploring the interesting and lovely river town of Muscatine (it’s a great food city, by the way), stopping to see the Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum & Library and then going on to Iowa City.

We visited new breweries around the Midwest, from Watermark Brewing Co. in Stevensville, Michigan to Spiteful Brewing in Chicago to Mad Anthony Brewing Co. in Warsaw, Indiana to Fenwick Farms Brewing in Rensselaer to Bad Dad Brewing in Fairmount, Indiana to Contrary Brewing in Muscatine, Iowa to Topsy Turvy Brewing in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and others.

I returned to Wrigley Field for their first full season with a full stadium of fans since 2019. It was the first time in 20 years that we weren’t in the same season ticket seats. My sister had her season tickets since the early 2000s and we had gone together on tickets in 2021, but lingering COVID symptoms and limited capacity games kept me from making it there very often and we decided to let go of the tickets. It was good to be back, though, to my “happy place” for that familiar atmosphere I’ve been soaking up every spring and summer. Go Cubs!

My husband and I returned to Hendricks County, Indiana for an overnight (we’d been there previously for the Mayberry in the Midwest Festival) and enjoyed time at the county history museum, spending time on the square and dining at some popular spots. I also got to pair it with a media event at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. I’ve been there many times over the years, both with and without children, and never pass up a chance to visit this amazing place. If you have kids or grandkids and have never been, this should definitely be on your list of places to go in 2023.

We visited my 92-year-old aunt near Minneapolis. I hadn’t seen my aunt since before the pandemic and decided I should make it a priority to pay her a visit. I’d accompanied her on a trip in 2018 across 4 states where she took me to the farm where my grandfather and earlier ancestors had been born and introduced me to several family members I did not know existed. It was great to spend time with her. I also squeezed in a visit to the Minnesota State Capitol, which was stunning.

I got to travel with another relative in 2022. I happen to have a cousin (our moms were sisters) who lives in Central Illinois who, like me is a freelance writer and children’s book author and also specializes in travel. It was our first time doing a trip together after talking about it for so long. We spent three fun days together in Wabash, Indiana before attending the Midwest Travel Journalist’s Association conference together.

My husband I spent a few days in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. It was our first time there in the summer and I adored it. Our time there was so relaxing (I love spending time near water). We did a boat cruise, rented e-bikes, dined at supper clubs, did shopping, hit some breweries and tasting rooms, learned about the local history and soaked up the stunning views. And of course, went home with sufficient amounts of cheese.