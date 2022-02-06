Travel: Louisville offers art, history and luxury

All day long, I tell my friend on the phone, this red penguin has been following me around.

There is, of course, a hesitation, as if he’s wondering if he’d heard me correctly and if so, whether to try to humor me or to confront me on how preposterous that all sounds.

Finally, there’s a question, is there only one red penguin?

How should I know? They all look the same.

Four-feet tall and very rotund, the penguins were created for the 2005 Venice Biennale, an exhibition of international contemporary art held in Venice, Italy, and then bought by Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, founders of the 21c Museum Hotel. They are moved around randomly, and it’s not unusual to open your hotel room door and find one staring at you from the hallway. At first there were just red penguins, and the hotel I’m staying at in Louisville, Kentucky was the only 21c. Brown and Wilson, both preservationists and contemporary art collectors, developed the idea for the Louisville hotel as a way to revitalize the city’s downtown.

Situated in what, during the 19th century, was Louisville’s thriving Whiskey Row, the area, a collection of mostly Revivalist and Chicago School-style buildings with the second largest cast iron storefronts outside of Brooklyn, New York, was pretty grim. Brown and Wilson thought that their idea for a multi-venue contemporary art museum, boutique hotel and chef-driven restaurant was one way of driving urban renewal. It was also a way of showing their large modern art collection.

There are now nine 21c museum hotels throughout the country, including one in Chicago, each with its uniquely colored penguin. For example, if you’re staying at the 21c in Chicago the birds are evergreen, and in Durham, North Carolina, you’ll be confronted with penguins that are fuchsia.

Talk about a night in the museum. The hotel is fashioned out of five 19th-century bourbon and tobacco warehouses, but inside it’s an amalgam of linear lines and white walls designed to display the artwork, a five-story glass atrium to provide natural light, and a grand staircase connecting the floors. This modernism is merged with the architectural heritage of the buildings past — red brick walls, cast iron columns, original timbers and iron support beams.

Three-fourths of the artwork contained in the 6,000-square-foot gallery spaces is culled from Brown and Wilson’s private collection, valued at $10 million. The art changes so there’s always something new to see.

Wilson and Brown also have a 1,000-acre organic farm, and some of the food on the menu at the hotel’s restaurant, Proof on Main, is grown there. There’s definitely a Southern cast to the menu, with items like Sorghum Smoked Duck Breast served with hoe cakes, apple butter, and hominy crunchies and roasted sweet potato soup. But for those who’d rather eat Northern, there are Proof Bison Burgers topped with sharp cheddar cheese, onion jam and smoked bacon, and spaghetti carbonara.

There are wonderful desserts to choose from — Macaron Sandwich Cookie and Mexican Hot Chocolate Mousse —but keep in mind that when the bill is presented, it comes with a big helping of pink cotton candy.

As much as possible is locally sourced, and that includes over 50 regional and seasonal Kentucky bourbons as well as other spirits. A pour of the Whistlepig Boss Hog VI: Samurai Scientist 1 will set you back $120, but not to worry, there’s Miller Lite beer on the menu and spirits such as Evan Williams 1783, which goes for $7 a glass. Just don’t get mixed up while ordering.

The restaurant’s wine book is 11 pages long and includes the new trendy orange wines, a white wine turned a deep orange hue by leaving the grape skins and seeds in contact with the juice.

After eating my cotton candy, I take a walk. There’s more artwork outside the hotel, plus several museums to tour. A 120-foot bat advertises the entrance to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. Here, until the end of the year, the museum is hosting an intriguing exhibit titled “The Best Black Baseball Team You’ve Never Heard Of.”

It’s a piece of forgotten African-American sports history, re-discovered when two vintage, cracked and faded photos were sent to the museum showing black baseball players in action. At first glance, it was assumed that they were members of the 1931 Louisville White Sox, a Negro League team. But upon further observation, it was noted that the uniforms were different from those of the Louisville White Sox and that the Sunny Brook Distillery Co., which closed in 1909, could be seen in the background. Further research revealed that the photos were of players for the Louisville Unions, a pre-Negro Leagues team that played both white and black teams and was considered the best African-American baseball team in the South.

Also nearby is the Louisville Science Center and the Muhammad Ali Center, an award-winning museum and multi-cultural center dedicated to the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali. There’s also the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, a distillery and bourbon history museum.

Heading east, I follow the sounds of riverboat traffic on the Ohio River and stop at the spectacular Waterfront Botanical Gardens. Formerly known as The Point, it was once lined with second homes belonging to the French of New Orleans looking for a cooler place in the summer. After a series of severe flooding, the homes that survived were abandoned and became the Ohio City Dump. Now it is a lovely reminder of what can be done to bring beauty back to life.

For more information, 888-831-7077 or www.21cmuseumhotels.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.