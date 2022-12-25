Travel: Make Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum a stop on Iowa road trip

It’s always exciting to plan a trip - picking out attractions to visit, recreational activities to do and places to eat, but I always love it when we find an unexpected gem on our travels that we hadn’t planned on.

I’ve always tried to leave a little flexibility in the itinerary so that if we happen across a little museum or cute shop or fun mom and pop diner, we can add in a little visit without throwing off the entire schedule.

On a road trip earlier this year in Iowa, I noticed a sign along I-80 for something I knew I could not just drive by. It was a late weekday afternoon and we were traveling from Muscatine, Iowa west to Iowa City when I noticed a sign indicating an exit leading to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. I am a big history buff and have loved visiting any presidential attraction when I’ve had the opportunity. We had a little free time before we had to be at our next destination in about an hour and a half before the grounds closed, so we pulled off the interstate to visit.

Located at 210 Parkside Drive in West Branch, Iowa, the library is one of 14 presidential libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. It sits on the grounds of the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site, operated by the National Parks Service. More than just a library, the grounds include a visitor center, the Birthplace Cottage, the Blacksmith Shop, the Schoolhouse, the Friends Meetinghouse and the gravesite in addition to the library and museum dedicated to the 31st president.

Obviously, you could spend a whole afternoon, if not an entire day, exploring the grounds, buildings and exhibits, but with it being a spontaneous stop and not having a lot of time to spend there, we decided to forego the additional buildings and concentrate on the museum. We stopped first at the visitor center where we picked up a map and got suggestions from a park ranger on what to do in our limited time there. The visitor center included exhibits and photos that offered a little background on Hoover’s life. Recommended time to allow at the visitor center is 30-60 minutes.

We then went to the museum where the galleries are self guided, but you can find a free “Hoover App” in the App Store or Google Play Store to provide more information. I loved making our way through the chronological account of Hoover’s life, starting in the rotunda area with a 16-foot granite map indicating 57 countries where he helped feed people and eight glass-etched portraits depicting the president known as “the Great Humanitarian.”

The exhibit galleries begin with his birth and follow through his childhood, early career as an engineer, work as Secretary of Commerce, presidential terms and his post-presidential work. The exhibits give an overview of each decade and the national and world events that shaped life for Americans during the early part of the 20th century.

I also enjoyed the exhibit on First Lady Lou Henry Hoover and learned that she did the first radio broadcast by a First Lady and that it was during her second term as president of the Girl Scouts of America that the national cookie fundraising program began.

A series of temporary exhibits are changed out about two or three times a year, the current one being Deliverance: America and the Famine in Soviet Russia, 1921-1923. The next exhibit, 1968: A Folsom Redemption will run January 28-March 16. A number of online exhibits can also be found on hoover.archives.gov.

Hoover was born in West Branch, Iowa and lived there until he was orphaned at age 9. The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum opened to the public in 1962. When Hoover died two years later at age 90, he was laid to rest on a grassy hillside there and visitors can walk up to see the two inscribed Vermont white marble stones marking the graves of the Hoovers.

For more information on the site, visit ups.gov. It’s also worth paying a visit to the downtown West Branch Commercial Historic District where 15 of the 16 buildings that existed when Hoover lived there in the 1870s and '80s remain. They are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.