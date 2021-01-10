Travel: Make time for tea time

In my entire life I probably have not consumed a total of a four ounces of coffee. Well, maybe a little more, if you count the coffee I’ve had as an ingredient in tiramisu. But as far as drinking it, I’ve only had a few sips. And well, it’s just not my cup of tea.
But … speaking of tea, that’s a beverage I can get behind. In our home growing up, we didn’t drink water or milk with meals, we had iced tea. It was instant Lipton iced tea, my dad’s favorite beverage. So, tea became a go-to, and although I don’t drink the same instant tea we had as kids every day (my palate has expanded since then), I still love a cup of tea — either hot or cold — often.
At the start of 2020, as I decided to do some tidying up as part of the New Year’s resolutions, I noticed how much tea I had acquired, but was not drinking. I made a resolution to try a new tea each day — without duplication — to help me get through my supply and to try some new brands and flavors. That resolution lasted the whole year of 2020. It’s the first time a resolution stuck for the entire year (although this was a pretty easy one to follow through with).
I didn’t get all the way to 365 teas last year, but I did get up to 276. Once I got through the supply in my pantry, I bought a few variety packs and contacted some tea companies to request samples. I shared the whole experience on a food blog I manage with my sister called Chicago Foodie Sisters. If you want to see the full list of what I tried and some favorites, visit ChicagoFoodieSisters.com.
So, my sister, Becky, runs the blog with me and she’s also a tea lover and non-coffee drinker. We love to visit tea rooms together. We’ve been to three tea rooms in the past year — Pinecone Cottage Tea House in Downer’s Grove and Pekoe & Bean in Tinley Park, Illinois, and the Merrillville Tea Room.
We visited the PineCone Cottage Tea House in late February — a time when we were still dining out without fear, washing our hands less than we probably should have and not wearing masks. My sister, my niece and I enjoyed lunch and tea in this charming spot in downtown Downer’s Grove. At my 4-year-old niece, Ari’s, instruction, we sipped tea with our pinkies up and enjoyed finger sandwiches and soup and pot pie and petite desserts. It was a charming afternoon full of frilly girliness and tasty bites.
The following month we had a tea room date scheduled after I’d learned that the Merrillville Tea Room had re-opened after being closed for some time and transitioning to a new owner. Our reservation was for the afternoon of March 14, the strangest weekend in recent memory. We had been out of town in Wisconsin the weekend before and by mid-week sporting events were being cancelled and schools were warning of possible closures, and other things started to shut down. Several events I had on the calendar that weekend were canceled — my son’s first track meet of the season, the St. Patrick’s Day half-marathon he planned on participating in, a play I was going to attend with my son, a visit with my mom at the nursing home she resided in. Two things weren’t canceled and I went — one as a judge for a Ramen Cook-off event in Michigan City, and our tea room outing.
When we arrived we chatted with the new owner and learned that most of the reservations for that day had canceled. We were in a little nook by a window, but we didn’t really have to worry about social distancing because there was only one other occupied table in the place at that time.
We immediately fell in love with the place, where you enter through the floral shop and make your way through several beautifully-decorated rooms. We sipped on herbal tea and paired it with some amazing menu items — the Chateau Earl Gray (like a very elevated pot pie), the Kingfisher (wild-caught salmon rolled in phyllo dough), chicken pot pie soup and house salad with some delicious desserts. The food was amazing. Becky even purchased a few things to make at home for dinner that night. On our way out we bought some tea and truffles in the gift shop.
Our third tea room experience happened in July at Pekoe & Bean in Tinley Park. I had never heard of this fairly new business until I was writing an article for a Southland section of the Times on local businesses and came across it. I could not wait to check it out. Illinois currently has a ban on indoor dining, but this past summer it was permitted. But it was also warm and sunny outside and we opted to eat outdoors. It’s located in a strip mall, so there isn't really an outdoor seating area, but there were a couple tables outside the entrance, so my sister, her mother-in-law, Robin, and I visited for a relaxing afternoon of high tea. I called ahead and they were willing to reserve a large outdoor table for us.
I did make my way inside to visit the restroom and take a peek around. There are several rooms and they are all beautifully decorated. I can’t wait to return sometime in the future to have tea in the actual tearoom. They have an afternoon tea menu where you can get a combination of finger sandwiches, scones and desserts served on tiered trays. Everything was magnificent.
I’ve been to other tea rooms in our travels and it’s always a favorite part of any trip. I also look forward to getting to a couple long-time and well-known tea rooms in Chicago that I’ve had on my foodie bucket list for some time, but just haven’t made time to visit yet. That’s one thing I’ll be sure to do when we come out of this period of pandemic — make time for more of the things I want to do rather than putting them on a list and putting them off for so long. And making time for tea time will be something I will definitely do.