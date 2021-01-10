Travel: Make time for tea time

In my entire life I probably have not consumed a total of a four ounces of coffee. Well, maybe a little more, if you count the coffee I’ve had as an ingredient in tiramisu. But as far as drinking it, I’ve only had a few sips. And well, it’s just not my cup of tea.

But … speaking of tea, that’s a beverage I can get behind. In our home growing up, we didn’t drink water or milk with meals, we had iced tea. It was instant Lipton iced tea, my dad’s favorite beverage. So, tea became a go-to, and although I don’t drink the same instant tea we had as kids every day (my palate has expanded since then), I still love a cup of tea — either hot or cold — often.

At the start of 2020, as I decided to do some tidying up as part of the New Year’s resolutions, I noticed how much tea I had acquired, but was not drinking. I made a resolution to try a new tea each day — without duplication — to help me get through my supply and to try some new brands and flavors. That resolution lasted the whole year of 2020. It’s the first time a resolution stuck for the entire year (although this was a pretty easy one to follow through with).