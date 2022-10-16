Travel: “Malt Row” makes perfect beer lover’s getaway

In the past 15 years or so, my husband and I have really come to enjoy visiting craft breweries. When we’re on a road trip, I usually do a little research ahead of time to see if there’s a craft brewery in that town or in that area. We always find something. As this niche has expanded greatly in recent years, we’ve found that no matter where we are at we are likely to find at least one. There have been many trips we’ve taken where we’ve visited several. We’ve even planned trips specifically to hit a beer trail or visit a destination where there are a number of craft breweries within a short drive.

The great thing about craft breweries is that each is so unique. Unlike a standard bar or tavern, you’re tasting the beer right where they make it. Each has it's own vibe and they're held in all kinds of locations - and of course, you’ll always get to try a beer you haven’t had before. A few years ago I started tracking them all on an app called Untapped so now I can see how many unique beers I’ve tried and I can go back and see how I rated them at the time I tried them. I also love that so many of them offer tours allowing visitors to get a behind-the-scenes look at their beer production and hear about how they got started. Often there is sampling included.

Chicago and the surrounding suburbs are a beer-lover’s paradise. I don’t have an exact number of breweries in Chicagoland, but I can guarantee that if you set off for a month to visit a different brewery every day, you’d have no problem planning out that itinerary. You could start out by visiting Chicago’s “Malt Row,” located in the Ravenswood neighborhood of the city, where you’ll find close to a dozen craft breweries concentrated within a stretch along - or just off of - Ravenswood and Balmoral Avenues. This industrial corridor has become known as the city’s most diverse beer destination with a growing community of craft beverage producers and a combination of facilities - large and small - with easy access to public transportation that is promoted by the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce.

I’ve twice visited the area to tour some of the spots along Malt Row, which also now includes an internationally-awarded distillery (also the first legal post-prohibition distillery) and an innovative winery. It’s an ideal place for a beer crawl, a girls or guys night out or a night sipping on a patio when the weather is pleasant.

You can check out maltrowchicago.com for a link to their Malt Row Brewery Guide, a business directory, a history of the area and blog posts with updates on what’s going on there. Currently there are nine spots you can visit (two other breweries are currently not open to the public) and two more breweries are set to open soon.

Depending on how long you want to spent at each stop - you could select two or three and spend an evening walking from place to place, you could plan out a full day and hit most of them or you could make a weekend out of it and hit them all. You can split Malt Row into two adventures - the northern route and the southern route.

In hitting the spots on the south portion of Malt Row, you’re got Begyle Brewing (which has a taproom with outdoor seating), Dovetail Brewing (which focuses on German and eastern European styles), KOVAL Distillery (with a welcome center, tasting room and outdoor patio) and Cultivate by Forbidden Root (the third location of Forbidden Root Brewery with a full restaurant).

KOVAL is one that offers public tours and I did one with my nephew this past summer. We enjoyed learning the background of the company, details on the distilling process and doing some tasting at the end. The cranberry gin is a big seller and one worth trying and their high-quality whiskey makes the perfect base for a mixed drink, which you can purchase from the bar and enjoy on the patio. I recommend also visiting Rojo Gusano, which is located next door for some amazing tacos.

On the Northern Route, you’ve got Half Acre Beer Co. (with a taproom and beer garden), Spiteful Brewing (which has a taproom with dart boards and bar snacks), Empirical Brewing (with a patio area and pinball and board games) and Vin312 Winery (with a variety of reds, whites and rosés). Cultivate by Forbidden Root could also be part of this tours as well, and makes a good meal stop.

I’ve been to the first three listed above, which were all enjoyable spots to have a flight and soak up the good vibes. I especially liked Spiteful Brewing, which felt to me like a quintessential Chicago neighborhood corner bar - but even better because it was their own beers on tap rather than just the big, mass-produced domestic brands. It was located in a residential area where the garage-type doors were open on a warm evening and the baseball games played on the televisions. This Cubs fan felt right at home there sipping on a “Bleacher Bum” Blonde Ale - and I loved learning that you can also get it on tap at Wrigley Field.

If you’re a craft beer fan, Malt Row is definitely a place worth exploring.