Travel: Mansions and more make Indiana's Ohio River counties worth a visit

There was a time when rivers were the highways of America, and the Ohio River, as it stretched along the southern border of Indiana separating the state from Kentucky, was no different. It is why, for a long stretch of time in the 1800s, Floyd County was the richest spot in the state of Indiana.

In both Floyd and neighboring Clark County ship owners and captains and all the kings of industry who contributed to what was necessary to build and keep those boats afloat erected elaborate mansions.

As is the way of all things, one form of transportation was eclipsed by another, and with the advent of railroads, and later trucks and cars, steamships were scuttled and fortunes disappeared.

But some of these magnificent mansions remain in both New Albany and Jeffersonville, and it’s worth a drive to Southern Indiana to visit what are now house museums and to experience what else is going on in these lovely riverfront towns just across the river from Louisville.

When we talk about mansions, we’re very serious indeed. The Richardsonian-Romanesque-style Howard Steamboat Museum in Jeffersonville is a whopping 22 rooms. And that doesn’t include the carriage house, which was transported across the river from where it was used as part of the 1883 Southern Exposition in Louisville and set upon the 20 acres that would eventually be the site of the Howard home.

Open for tours, the red stone house with its turrets, gables, arches and Palladian style windows is the only steamship museum in the country, and it’s full of wonderful artifacts harkening back to the era when the family owned the Howard Shipyard, which produced over 3,000 boats. It was the largest inland shipyard in America, which, when you think about it, was really amazing. I mean Jeffersonville, Indiana, not the Eastern seaboard or in Florida, but in Southern Indiana. I say good for them.

This isn’t the only great home opened for tours, but before leaving Jeffersonville, there’s another bit of history to appreciate, and this one is very sweet.

In 1891, Gus Schimpf Sr. and Jr. opened a candy store at 347 Spring St. in downtown Jeffersonville. That was the beginning of a family business that is still going strong 132 years later, surviving two world wars, floods, the Great Depression and numerous recessions. But the Schimpfs really love candy making, having started in Louisville, Kentucky in the 1850s and then spinning off another store in Jeffersonville 20-some years later.

Now run by Warren Schimpf and his wife Jill, Schimpf Confectionary is not only a place to buy candy, but to watch it being made during frequent free demonstrations. Afterwards, take a look at the candy museum, and then grab lunch, or at least an ice cream soda, at their old-fashioned soda fountain.

Choose from among their many candies, including such specialties as the caramel-covered marshmallows created for Madame Modjeska, a famed Polish actress who starred on stage in Louisville in the late 1800s. There are also Cinnamon Red Hot Hearts, and fish shaped candies that come in a variety of flavors including butter rum, cherry, chocolate, coconut, orange, peach, pina colada, pineapple, sour apple, spearmint and sweet birch. But don’t forget about the Chocolate Cordial Cherries, Cinnamon Red Hot Creams, and Chocolate Dipped Caramels with Sea Salt. All come in milk and dark chocolate.

Fortified with confections, head over to the Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site in New Albany. The three–story Second Empire-style mansion, built in 1867 by the richest man in Indiana, shows how exquisitely you lived back then if you were rich — and William S. Culbertson was decidedly so. At his death in 1892 at age 78, he was worth, in today’s money, about $61 million.

Like Jeffersonville, New Albany was a steamboat town. Between 1817 and 1854, the shipyards there built 249 steamboats. The city’s Mansion Row Historic District on Main Street, between State and 15th streets, is filled with wonderful old homes, most of which are privately owned.

As marvelous as they all are, the Culbertson Mansion stands out with its arches, columns, balconies and semi-circular bay windows. Inside, it’s just as lush. Artisans were hired to paint the designs of both the walls, ceilings and cornices on the first and second floors, and even some of the floors were hand-painted. Trompe l’oiel, the French term for "deceives the eye," was used in some of the rooms to replicate paneling, textured surfaces and molding. In other words, William, or at least one or more of his three wives, didn’t skimp on the interior.

Take a walk along the historic district, checking out such residences as 714 E. Main St., built in 1873 for Washington C. DePauw. If the last name sounds familiar, DePauw donated so much money to the university in Greencastle that they changed its name to honor him. It’s also a Second Empire-style, and DePauw was also one of the richest men in the state. It was that kind of neighborhood.

Of course, this one isn’t a museum, so you can only look. The same is true for 904 E. Main St., which Culbertson built for his son as a wedding present, and the Italianate-style Sloan-Bicknell-Paris House at 600 E. Main St.

Downtown New Albany is trendy and happening, so check it out. Habana Blues Tapas Restaurant features Cuban-inspired cuisine, so you can order mojitos and margaritas to go with the three versions of paella they serve. Baer’s City Winery has a nice selection of wines, including sangria, as well as a brick pizza oven. If beer is your thing, then you are in luck. Floyd County Brewing Company is a Medieval-inspired brewpub, and Donum Dei Brewery serves sandwiches and soup. The menu at New Albanian Brewing offers pizza, pasta, sandwiches and appetizers. There’s a coin-operated arcade with plenty of cabinet and pinball games.

For more information, contact the Clark-Floyd Counties Convention Tourism Bureau at 812-280-5566 or www.gosoin.com.

