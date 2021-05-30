Travel: Mark your calendar for the Three Oaks Flag Day Parade

Close to 20 years ago, after a trip to visit a family friend in Galien, Michigan, my husband came home and said he stopped in a little town nearby that he fell in love with. I think he had pulled into a gas station to fill up and then checked out the main street, which he found charming and nostalgic.
The town was Three Oaks, Michigan.
I soon went up there with him and we spent the day in Southwest Michigan with the kids. And it became our go-to spot when we wanted to get out of town for the day and just spend the day relaxing as a family. There was a park with a big wooden playground, Watkins Park, that the kids loved. Sometimes we’d bring kites to fly with the kids at the park or at the nearby beach, or Frisbees to toss around.
We loved the butcher shop downtown, Drier’s Meat Market, which dates back to 1875. Sometimes we’d pick up some ham and cheese and their spicy mustard there, stop over at Harding’s supermarket for bread and beverages, and have a picnic in the park. And then we’d stop for ice cream.
Other days we’d stop at one of the cafes for lunch, like Viola Cafe, or at Nelson’s Saloon for their delicious reuben sandwich, probably the best one I’ve ever had anywhere.
We’d often stop at Froelich’s Bakery for some treats or jams to take home.
There was a pharmacy downtown until a few years ago that was more like a general store. They had everything there and we’d always go walk through, the kids searching for a toy or some treats to buy with the few dollars they had in their pocket.
Some days we’d hang out for a bit in Dewey Cannon Park with a slice from the Chicago-style pizzeria around the corner. We’d get snacks or a t-shirt and walk through the Three Oaks Bicycle Museum.
Sometimes we’d walk over by the elementary school and walk through the community garden to see what was growing that season. Sometimes we’d chat with someone who was there tending to whatever they planted. There was never a shortage of friendly people to strike up conversation with when we spent the day there.
It's not on Lake Michigan, but just next door and still kind of runs on a touristy-type calendar. Some businesses close or greatly reduce their hours in the off season after Labor Day or in the winter months. And sometimes a business is there for a summer season and gone the next, but there are a few mainstays there that have been around as long as we've been visiting Three Oaks, and we look back to getting back to them each year.
Later, as the kids were all in school all day, my hubby and I would make a quick trip up on our own. We would get an early lunch somewhere and then fit in one other stop and be back in time to pick up the kids from school. We’d stop into a shop or take a walk downtown or visit the Region of Three Oaks Museum.
I’d visit the thrift shop and get a new plate or bowl or we’d stop in the library, which is a beautiful building, and browse through books they had for sale or stop in one of the boutiques. We’d stop in Journeyman Distillery for a cocktail and small bites or to pick up some spirits to take home.
Sometimes we’d do a weekend day there when a farmer’s market was going on or to see something at the Vicker’s Theatre.
Over the years, we’ve made a lot of memories there, but definitely the best times we’ve spent in Three Oaks has been on Flag Day. Most years since my husband first discovered and fell in love with Three Oaks, we have traveled up to the little town for their big annual event. They call it “The World’s Largest Flag Day Parade.” It’s been a fun summer tradition for us.
The Flag Day Parade, which takes place on Sunday, June 13, is part of a weekend celebration that includes other activities. This year there is a Flag Day 5K Run/Walk, the Quilts of Valor presentation and fireworks at the American Legion Post 204 happening the day before the parade. There’s also the Art in the Park craft show happening on both Saturday and Sunday, and a free concert at Dewey Cannon Park on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The American Legion post will also feature live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
We’ve never been there for the whole weekend, but have gone only on parade day. Activities change here and there each year. For most of our parade days, we arrived early for a pancake breakfast at the firehouse and other years enjoyed some kids games that were set up, got lunch from a food truck or shopped among craft and market vendors.
After filling up on pancakes and sausage, we’d make our way to Elm Street to try and find a spot with a little shade. The parade is a long, fun, festive one, and we’d settle in to watch the floats, marching bands, veterans, kings and queens from the area high schools, tractors, antique vehicles and horses. It was always a highlight of our summer and just felt like you were taking in the best of small town America.
If you’ve never been to Three Oaks or to their annual parade, mark your calendar and plan to take it in this time. This year will mark 69 years for the Three Oaks Flag Day Parade, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern time at Buckeye and Elm streets.
For more information, visit threeoaksflagday.com.