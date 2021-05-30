Travel: Mark your calendar for the Three Oaks Flag Day Parade

Some days we’d hang out for a bit in Dewey Cannon Park with a slice from the Chicago-style pizzeria around the corner. We’d get snacks or a t-shirt and walk through the Three Oaks Bicycle Museum.

Sometimes we’d walk over by the elementary school and walk through the community garden to see what was growing that season. Sometimes we’d chat with someone who was there tending to whatever they planted. There was never a shortage of friendly people to strike up conversation with when we spent the day there.

It's not on Lake Michigan, but just next door and still kind of runs on a touristy-type calendar. Some businesses close or greatly reduce their hours in the off season after Labor Day or in the winter months. And sometimes a business is there for a summer season and gone the next, but there are a few mainstays there that have been around as long as we've been visiting Three Oaks, and we look back to getting back to them each year.

Later, as the kids were all in school all day, my hubby and I would make a quick trip up on our own. We would get an early lunch somewhere and then fit in one other stop and be back in time to pick up the kids from school. We’d stop into a shop or take a walk downtown or visit the Region of Three Oaks Museum.