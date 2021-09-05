Travel: Meet some 'Old Friends' in Kentucky's horse country

A living history museum of horse racing, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm offers forever homes for equine champions.
Long past their glory days of winning races to the sounds of cheers and applause, the horses grazing on Kentucky Bluegrass in the pastures at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm don’t know how lucky they are. Gone are the days of grueling workouts and sweaty training sessions, but instead of going to “the academy,” a euphemism for the less-than-glorious end that happened to so many of their peers, their life is one of, excuse our pun, horsing around. Their daily chores, if you can call them that, include posing for photos with admirers and politely accepting carrots and loving touches from the adoring 20,000 or so visitors who stop by the 236-acre farm each year.
Not bad for more than 200 Thoroughbreds once destined to meet a much more dismal fate.
It all started in 2003 when Michael Blowen, a retired movie critic for the Boston Globe and a Thoroughbred aficionado, learned the true meaning of “the academy” and what it meant for the horses he loved. On a mission to offer a forever home to horses, he and his wife Diane White relocated to Georgetown, Kentucky, a charming city known for its beautiful Victorian-era downtown, lush rolling countryside and hot culinary scene, and founded Old Friends with just one horse and a leased paddock.
But Blowen had a plan. Remembering the rush he got when interviewing celebrities like Jack Nicklaus, he harnessed star horsepower by offering refuge to such winners as Kentucky Derby and Preakness champions War Emblem and Silver Charm, who was repatriated from his duties at an overseas stud farm.
Other residents include Belmont Stakes winners Savara and Touch Gold, three-time Santa Anita Handicap Winner Game On Dude, and Breeders' Cup Turf Champ Little Mike. In all, the horses here have racked up more than $163 million during their days competing on the track.
Bowlen’s idea was to attract visitors who wanted to see the winners, but who would stay and fall in love with all the equines no matter their win/lose record. It was a way of opening the stable doors to all, offering them a graceful retirement, one which they well deserved.
Here, every horse is a star. And Blowen’s idea was so well-received that they now have a satellite facility — Old Friends at Cabin Creek in Greenfield Center, New York. It too is open year round.
Visitors can choose from several guided tour options, including a 1½ hour walking tour during which they’ll get to meet 10-15 retirees, including the 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm. The 5/50 Speed Tour is for those who don’t have much time. This 50 minute tour offers an introduction to five millionaires plus a full brother to a Kentucky Derby winner. Silver Charm is not on this tour.
The ultimate tour is the Founder’s Tour, so named because founder Michael Blowen conducts a 1½ hour tour on Friday and at noon Sunday during which visitors are introduced to 10-15 Old Friends horses in residence, including Silver Charm. There are also private guided tours as well as bus and group tours.
Tours need to be booked in advance. For more information, call 502-863-1775 or visit www.oldfriendsequine.org.
While you’re in Georgetown
A gem of a town with an old-fashioned and thriving downtown filled with wonderful shops, restaurants and galleries, Georgetown has several great places to eat that should be added to your list.
Located in an 1890s ice house, the menu at Local Feed features scratch farm-to-table dishes such as skillet cornbread with sorghum butter; fried catfish po-boy sandwich with slaw, pickles, and hot sauce; fried chicken (this is the south after all), and pasture-raised, grain fed Wagyu steaks from local farms. Like the menu, desserts change with the season, but can include blackberry cobbler with whipped cream or a brownie with vanilla bean ice cream and bourbon caramel sauce. There’s an extensive drink list, craft cocktails, and, of course, bourbon. Indeed, legend has it that Elijah Craig, called the Father of Bourbon, pulled water from Royal Spring, which is just across the street, when he started making bourbon back in 1789. For more information, 502-642-8998 or www.localfeedky.com
Sallie Ward Lawrence Hunt Armstrong Downs could certainly outdo Scarlet O’Hara when it comes to being the Southernmost Southern Belle. Get a glimpse of Ward’s life by visiting the 12,000-square-foot Ward Hall, the 1857 mansion built at a cost of $50,000 in gold where Sallie lived. Described as one of the greatest Greek Revival homes in the country, Ward Hall once stood on 500 acres of land. Open for tours and meticulously restored, it’s certainly a grand place for a strong personality — Sallie once appeared in white satin bloomers and little else in defiance of her first set of in-laws, who were proper Boston-types. She headed back to Kentucky and married three more times (one husband, a once well-respected doctor who over-imbibed, fell out of the second story window, but those things happen when you’re a belle). Somewhere in between all her society parties and marriages, she supposedly found time to ride her horse up to the second floor of her home. Her beauty was such that children named their dolls and their pets after her. Her fourth marriage lasted, and he was at her side when she died. As one droll wit put it after hearing of her demise, “at last she sleeps alone.” For more information, www.wardhall.net.
For more to do in Georgetown, call 502-863-2547 or visit georgetownky.com.