Travel: Meet some 'Old Friends' in Kentucky's horse country

Sallie Ward Lawrence Hunt Armstrong Downs could certainly outdo Scarlet O'Hara when it comes to being the Southernmost Southern Belle. Get a glimpse of Ward's life by visiting the 12,000-square-foot Ward Hall, the 1857 mansion built at a cost of $50,000 in gold where Sallie lived. Described as one of the greatest Greek Revival homes in the country, Ward Hall once stood on 500 acres of land. Open for tours and meticulously restored, it's certainly a grand place for a strong personality — Sallie once appeared in white satin bloomers and little else in defiance of her first set of in-laws, who were proper Boston-types. She headed back to Kentucky and married three more times (one husband, a once well-respected doctor who over-imbibed, fell out of the second story window, but those things happen when you're a belle). Somewhere in between all her society parties and marriages, she supposedly found time to ride her horse up to the second floor of her home. Her beauty was such that children named their dolls and their pets after her. Her fourth marriage lasted, and he was at her side when she died. As one droll wit put it after hearing of her demise, "at last she sleeps alone."