Travel: Memorial brings awareness to veteran suicide

Last weekend the Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard held its annual Veterans Day service. Each year, there is a specific theme to the service and this year the event focused on veteran suicides. It’s a sad reality of how one’s life can be altered — and ended — by military service, and it reminded me of a place I had visited where there was a memorial to those who have served and were gone too soon, lost to suicide.

I have interviewed many veterans over the years — veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the Afghanistan War, as well as veterans who served in peacetime or in other conflicts around the world. I’ve been privileged to listen as they’ve opened up about the atrocities they witnessed, the fear they faced, the danger they endured, the emotions that haunted them. It can all be too much and overcome by it all, some of them take their own life. It’s so tragic.

Many of my travels are enjoyable ones, where I rush around to see beautiful things and visit fun attractions. Within some of the trips are stops that are thought-provoking and invoke a sadness — such as sites that were former Underground Railroad stops or sites of battles or exhibits related to the Holocaust. Memorials have the same effect.