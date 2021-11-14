Travel: Memorial brings awareness to veteran suicide

Last weekend the Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard held its annual Veterans Day service. Each year, there is a specific theme to the service and this year the event focused on veteran suicides. It’s a sad reality of how one’s life can be altered — and ended — by military service, and it reminded me of a place I had visited where there was a memorial to those who have served and were gone too soon, lost to suicide.
I have interviewed many veterans over the years — veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the Afghanistan War, as well as veterans who served in peacetime or in other conflicts around the world. I’ve been privileged to listen as they’ve opened up about the atrocities they witnessed, the fear they faced, the danger they endured, the emotions that haunted them. It can all be too much and overcome by it all, some of them take their own life. It’s so tragic.
Many of my travels are enjoyable ones, where I rush around to see beautiful things and visit fun attractions. Within some of the trips are stops that are thought-provoking and invoke a sadness — such as sites that were former Underground Railroad stops or sites of battles or exhibits related to the Holocaust. Memorials have the same effect.
One memorial that I visited that really impacted me was in Nashville, Indiana. While walking down the main street, I came upon a striking sculpture of leaves stretching upward. When I got closer and examined the plaque, I realized that it was not simply a piece of public art, but a memorial. The work is called “Soaring.”
The piece was completed with guidance of local artist Jim Conner and created by the Southern Indiana Veterans, Elder Heart, which is now known as Mission 22, as a symbol of healing. The sculpture has 22 leaves that appear to be rising with the wind. Those 22 leaves represent the average number of veteran suicides that occur every single day in our country.
Mission 22 is an organization dedicated to healing veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury and to preventing suicide. Services include a Recovery + Resiliency program that is a free, virtual, self-guided 28-day program, and long-term intensive programs for combat veterans, those who were injured and therefore could not deploy, those who experienced military sexual trauma and spouses of veterans. The organization also aims to raise awareness of the issues that active service members, veterans and their families face.
Whenever I think of that trip to Brown County, I remember the sculpture, and that number of 22 has stayed ingrained in my mind ever since.
Should you happen to make your way to Nashville, take a few minutes to seek out this memorial. And also take a moment to visit mission22.com to view photos of the mind-boggling number of veterans and military members who ended their own lives after facing a pain from their service that they simply couldn’t escape.