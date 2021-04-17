Travel: Michigan town offers much - even in a spring snowstorm

To me lighthouses are such a tranquil sight and I love having an opportunity to get close and take photos. I’ve also climbed some lighthouses of Lake Michigan. But not on this trip.

We hit a couple lighthouses on the way there, and once there, we got a glimpse of the North Breakwater Lighthouse in Ludington, although I hardly wanted to get out of the car to do so. We did see some people on the walkway out to the lighthouse even as waves crashed all around them. I wasn’t that brave — or crazy. I was content to take pictures from the parking lot. I also loved getting up close to the S. S. Badger, which was docked at Waterfront Park. It’s the last coal-fired steamship in the U.S. The historic car ferry makes daily trips across the lake to Manitowoc, Wisconsin and back each day during its regular season. A trip on the S.S. Badger remains on my travel bucket list.

The foodie in me had a good time planning out meals on our visit, and we stopped at some great restaurants. On our first night we went to P.M. Steamers, which had a nice view of the lake. Had there not been a snowstorm happening I’m sure that it would have been an amazing place to dine as the sun went down.