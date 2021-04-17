Travel: Michigan town offers much - even in a spring snowstorm

Three years ago we took a little three-day trip to Michigan on spring break. It was April and while a lot of spring breakers headed to southern beaches, we went north to the Mitten State where it was anything but warm on the beaches.
Our destination was Ludington. I know a couple people with second homes in that area who have told me about how peaceful and beautiful the area is. I knew that booking a place to stay at this time of year wouldn’t be a problem. And when I set up the trip a month or so in advance, I didn’t expect to be lounging on the beach in a swimsuit, but I didn’t expect the weather we got, either.
April is pretty iffy in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, and you can get snow flurries one day and be sweating in shorts and a tank top the next day. You never really know what to expect. Could be 40 degrees. Could be 80 degrees. You expect most days to be somewhere in the middle with maybe a rain shower here or there.
I knew it would be cooler than at home if we went to a community 200 miles north on Lake Michigan, but completely underestimated just how much cooler. We ended up visiting in the midst of a snowstorm that shut down the area schools and some of the downtown buildings and businesses. Even so, we enjoyed spending time there, visiting several restaurants, viewing the lighthouse and pier and checking out the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.
To me lighthouses are such a tranquil sight and I love having an opportunity to get close and take photos. I’ve also climbed some lighthouses of Lake Michigan. But not on this trip.
We hit a couple lighthouses on the way there, and once there, we got a glimpse of the North Breakwater Lighthouse in Ludington, although I hardly wanted to get out of the car to do so. We did see some people on the walkway out to the lighthouse even as waves crashed all around them. I wasn’t that brave — or crazy. I was content to take pictures from the parking lot. I also loved getting up close to the S. S. Badger, which was docked at Waterfront Park. It’s the last coal-fired steamship in the U.S. The historic car ferry makes daily trips across the lake to Manitowoc, Wisconsin and back each day during its regular season. A trip on the S.S. Badger remains on my travel bucket list.
The foodie in me had a good time planning out meals on our visit, and we stopped at some great restaurants. On our first night we went to P.M. Steamers, which had a nice view of the lake. Had there not been a snowstorm happening I’m sure that it would have been an amazing place to dine as the sun went down.
We had lunch one day at House of Flavors, a fun '50s-style diner serving a number of ice cream flavors made by this company that dates back to the 1940s. Later that night, we enjoyed dinner at Jamesport Brewing Company. We had some yummy upscale bites and beer flights in this historic building, which was a great place to kick back while snow fell outside. We enjoyed another lunch at Chef John’s European Bakery & Cafe, a gem that wasn’t on our itinerary, but that we stumbled across for a great sandwich, deviled eggs and some bread and jam that we brought home.
The highlight of our trip was the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, a cool, modern, interactive museum in a historic Coast Guard station. I was impressed, as were my kids. There was a lot to see and do.
Other things on our itinerary had to be scratched. We had hoped to spend more time outside, but the weather was too brutal for hiking and doing much sightseeing. We did spend time hunkering down and watching movies at our rental house at Sauble Resort, which was cozy and comfortable. I’d love to head back there and see what the resort is like during their peak season.
Mother Nature may have caused some changes in plans that year, but it made for one of the most memorable spring breaks we’ve taken. It has also left me longing to see Ludington on warmer days.
For more information on Ludington, visit pureludington.com.