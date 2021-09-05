Travel: Nearby 9/11 memorials offer time to reflect, remember

For anyone who was old enough to remember it, they can likely tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing the moment they learned about the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It was one of the few shared tragedies in our nation’s history that impacted everyone in the country - a monumental event that shaped American life in many ways for years to come.

For me, I was heavily pregnant (my third son was born Oct. 11 that year) and uncomfortable enough to call off sick from my full-time job that morning as an administrative assistant. My husband had returned from dropping my 7-year-old off at school, my 2-year-old was napping and I was in the shower. Our phone rang and soon my husband stuck his head in the bathroom door and said that my sister called and said that a plane had struck the World Trade Center. We turned on the TV and watched the second plane hit and the towers collapse.