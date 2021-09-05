Travel: Nearby 9/11 memorials offer time to reflect, remember

For anyone who was old enough to remember it, they can likely tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing the moment they learned about the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It was one of the few shared tragedies in our nation’s history that impacted everyone in the country - a monumental event that shaped American life in many ways for years to come.
For me, I was heavily pregnant (my third son was born Oct. 11 that year) and uncomfortable enough to call off sick from my full-time job that morning as an administrative assistant. My husband had returned from dropping my 7-year-old off at school, my 2-year-old was napping and I was in the shower. Our phone rang and soon my husband stuck his head in the bathroom door and said that my sister called and said that a plane had struck the World Trade Center. We turned on the TV and watched the second plane hit and the towers collapse.
At the time, my husband had been a paid-on-call firefighter for about three years, so even though I was distant from the event and didn’t directly know any of the victims, it felt very personal being married to a first responder. And it continued to really tug at me each year near the anniversary. The numbers 343 (the number of firefighters who died on 9/11) and 2,977 (the total lives lost that day) are ones I remember as easily as my social security number or my children’s birthdays. I took the “Never Forget” mentality seriously as did my oldest son, who was old enough to remember the fear and horror of that day as a second grader. The two of us would attend a local memorial ceremony together many of those years that followed. They were easy to find the first few years, but the further it got in the rear view mirror, the fewer such events were held.
I was so grateful that in recent years, as few local communities held a public 9/11 service on the date now known as Patriot Day, Schererville did. And if you didn’t attend that service, you could go to the permanent memorial at a different time to reflect privately.
In the two decades since 9/11, there have been numerous permanent memorials, statues, gardens and other tributes dedicated to honor the victims and the heroes that were lost. Some even have included damaged pieces of the World Trade Center in the design. Some are intertwined with memorials to military veterans, which is appropriate in that the events of that day led to wars that resulted in even more loss of life of those who died in serving their country. They’re located in places small and large throughout the country. The solemn and sacred ground in New York where the towers once stood is now occupied by reflecting pools and a memorial museum and has been visited by millions.
As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, should you wish to visit a memorial in remembrance or if you may want to incorporate a stop into future travels, here are some related sites to consider.
Schererville 9/11 Memorial
25 E. Joliet St.
Schererville
Freedom Memorial 'Standing Tall'
St Patrick’s County Park
50651 Laurel Rd.
South Bend
Indiana 9/11 Memorial Stone
Indiana Statehouse Grounds
200 W. Washington
Indianapolis
Frankfort 9/11 Memorial
Frankfort Fire Station 1
333 W. Nebraska St.
Frankfort, Illinois
Palos Heights 9/11 and Veterans Memorial
7607 West College Drive
Palos Heights, Illinois
Flossmoor 9/11 Memorial Garden & Bench
2800 Flossmoor Road (outside fire station)
Flossmoor, Illinois
(Dedication taking place on 20th anniversary)
Oak Lawn 9/11 Memorial
9525 S Tulley Ave.
Oak Lawn, Illinois
Quincy 9/11 Memorial
730 Maine St.
Quincy, Illinois
Illinois 9/11 Memorial
Illinois State Capitol Complex
425 S. College St.
Springfield, Illinois
9/11 Resiliency Plaza
201 E. Wall Street
Benton Harbor, Michigan
You can find more of the 500-plus registered memorials in the country from an interactive map at 911memorial.org.