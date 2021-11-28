Travel: Newest boutique hotel in Indy is a five-decade throwback

Last week I was in Indianapolis and was excited to stay at the city’s newest boutique hotel, Hotel Indy, which just opened in late October. The building dates back to 1969 when it opened as a bank and later became a law office. The office building was vacated in 2019 and the project of converting it to a hotel began. The whole vibe of the place is reminiscent of its early era with decor, design and color that makes it feel like you’re on the set of an early James Bond movie.

As part of the renovations, an extra floor was added to the then five-floor structure. That added sixth floor features a rooftop bar, the Cannonball Lounge and a patio, seating about 60 inside and 30 outside, with a dedicated express elevator — the Cannonball Express — going straight to the top. Cannonball was the nickname of Erwin Baker, the first winner of a motorized race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won that first race on a motorcycle.