Travel: Newest boutique hotel in Indy is a five-decade throwback

Last week I was in Indianapolis and was excited to stay at the city’s newest boutique hotel, Hotel Indy, which just opened in late October. The building dates back to 1969 when it opened as a bank and later became a law office. The office building was vacated in 2019 and the project of converting it to a hotel began. The whole vibe of the place is reminiscent of its early era with decor, design and color that makes it feel like you’re on the set of an early James Bond movie.
As part of the renovations, an extra floor was added to the then five-floor structure. That added sixth floor features a rooftop bar, the Cannonball Lounge and a patio, seating about 60 inside and 30 outside, with a dedicated express elevator — the Cannonball Express — going straight to the top. Cannonball was the nickname of Erwin Baker, the first winner of a motorized race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won that first race on a motorcycle.
An example of brutalist architecture, the building has a three-foot concrete waffle ceiling between each floor that was previously covered by drop ceilings. In the hotel, they are now exposed. Director of Sales Tina Crawford took me through for a tour, mentioning that the ceiling not only added to the art feel, but created a noise barrier that makes it very quiet. She also pointed out fins on the outer part of the structure along the windows that appear to change in color through the day as the sun hits from different angles.
Besides the outdoor rooftop bar, there’s also a small courtyard area within the property, a cozy space with an outdoor fireplace located outside a private dining room called 1945, representing the year the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was purchased by Tony Hulman, bringing racing back after a hiatus during World War II. Although the hotel is situated in the heart of downtown and a little bit away from the speedway, there are nods to racing history throughout the property, including the checkered floor leading to the private dining room.
Off the lobby is the bar, coffee counter and restaurant, called The Hulman, serving upscale American cuisine. The bar is called The Brandon after the name of the block it is located on. Above the bar is a large globe from what was once a globe outlet in the area. Locally made coffee, spirits and craft beer are on the menu. Furniture pieces in that space were also made locally in Indy’s Fountain Square area.
Outside of the main lobby is a mural covering the garage by local artist Derrick Carter that represents 200 years of Indianapolis, making a perfect, colorful Instagram-worthy backdrop.
The hotel is a Marriott, Tribune Portfolio property with 90-guest rooms located in the wholesale district and a short two-block walk from Monument Circle. For more information, visit hotelindy.com.
After checking out of the hotel, I was off to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to learn more about the city’s rich racing history. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Museum sits within the 2.5-mile oval and is filled with artifacts, vehicles and bits of history of more than a century of racing competition.
The museum also offers a thrilling “Kiss the Bricks" tour where you board a small bus for a lap around the track and 30-minute narrated tour with an opportunity to get out at the start/finish for some photos and a smooch of the bricks. For details on the speedway, museum and tours, go to indianapolismotorspeedway.com.