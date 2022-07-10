Travel: One small town, three awesome automobile museums

In the two-plus decades that I’ve been doing travel writing, we’ve spent a lot of time exploring museums in the Midwest. I’m a boy mom and whenever we were visiting a place that had a museum or exhibits related to trains, planes or automobiles, they were added to the itinerary. We’ve seen some stunning examples of all three over the years.

One of the early trips we took when our kids were very young was to Fort Wayne with a side trip to Auburn, Indiana because there were two museums there, located side by side and I knew my family would be excited about seeing them - the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum and the National Auto & Truck Museum (also known as NATMUS). Auburn is a town of just over 13,000 and it wouldn’t surprise me if at times during the year the number of automobiles in town outnumbers the residents. There are some big events that happen there drawing in antique car collectors and enthusiasts from all over - the doozie of them being the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, which will take place Aug. 27 through Sept. 3.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum is just an all-around amazing gem that will blow your mind - whether your interest is in cars or history or luxury or architecture. Housed in the former administration building of the Auburn Automobile Company, the art-deco building itself would be something to marvel at, even if it was entirely empty. But in 1974, a long-hoped dream was realized by many in the community when the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum opened and the structure saw new life, being filled with beautifully-restored luxury cars of the early 20th century.

The restored building now shows off some of its most impressive vehicles in the front showroom with additional exhibits that wind behind it and span throughout the upper floor. About 140 vintage, antique, classic and special interest cars occupy the galleries. These rare, meticulously-restored vehicles give a glimpse into the life of the country’s richest and most elite a century or more ago.

Seven main galleries are accessible to visitors. Two temporary exhibits - "Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting" and "Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments: Selections from the Jon Zoler Collection" - give insight into the design with decorative hood ornaments and artwork that go beyond the cars on display.

The National Auto & Truck Museum is a much different type of museum. It is located in the original production area of the company in the Service and New Parks Building and the L-19 Cord Building, which were together declared a National Historic Landmark in 2005. A small building near the entrance, the Eckhart Building, was where the company originated as a carriage company. The building sat in another location previously, but was relocated for preservation.

The museum’s collection isn’t focused only on Auburn Cord and Duesenberg models and it has a huge, eclectic, fascinating display of varied vehicles - some one of a kind and some that are extremely rare along with some other unique items and displays, like a full-sized replica of an Auburn Dealership, a model toy car display of over 400 scale models, a wall of vintage pedal cars, a full-size relocated diner and one of the largest collections of vintage gas pumps that you’ll find. One section has rows of family cars spanning all eras, from early models to modern masterpieces, including movie cars. The lower level is dedicated to trucks that date back to the 1910s. There’s also a special collection of Hudsons.

The crown jewel of the museum is the GM Futurliner #10, one of 12 built by GM for the Parade of Progress tour in the 1940s and 50s. This huge vehicle was a traveling exhibit promoting future cars and technologies. After GM discontinued use of the futurliners, #10 was bought by a beer company and used for promotional purposes and later for a Detroit-based construction company to promote a large subdivision being built in Florida. The massive transporter had a Fisher coach and body on a GMC truck, weighing approximately 30,000 pounds at a length of almost 33 feet, width of 7 feet, 10 inches and height of 11 1/2 feet with more than a 20-foot wheelbase. Sitting high above street level, its spacious cab was referred to as a "cockpit."

On my most recent trip to Auburn this past spring I was able to visit another impressive car museum that is full of amazing vintage vehicles - this time covering the history of the Ford Motor Company from the 1930s to 1950s. The Early Ford V-8 Museum is a one-of-a-kind museum that is a wonderful addition to this car town, focusing on vehicles made between 1932 and 1953, including Ford, Lincoln, Mercury and commercial vehicles, tractors and Ford Industrial engines.

The centerpiece of this museum is a 1936 all-stainless steel Ford Model 68 Deluxe Tudor. It’s one of only six that were made and one of only four known to still exist. It sits within a rotunda that is designed to mimic the look of a 1940 Ford dealership.

If you want to add one more unique museum to your trip, stop by the International Monster Truck Hall of Fame in nearby Butler.

For more information on the car museums, visit automobilemuseum.org, natmus.org, fordv8foundation.org and monstertruckmuseum.org and for additional information on the area, visit dekalbcvb.org.