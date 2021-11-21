Travel: Plan a getaway in Hendricks County

We then went on to Oinking Acres Farm & Sanctuary in Brownsburg. This place was pretty amazing. It’s a non-profit that is run by an 18-year-old girl who is very passionate about animal rescue, and her primary focus is on saving pot-belly pigs and finding new, loving homes for them. However, she takes in lots of other animals in need of care, too, and the farm also includes cats, peacocks, sheep, lambs, a donkey and more.

Families can tour the farm by appointment with a $10 admission that goes toward animal care. Most of the animals are available for adoption (there is an application process that typically takes a couple weeks). You can also sponsor an animal for $25 a month.

Next was a fun DIY activity at The Tie Dye Lab in Avon where I made my own shirt, which was way easier than I expected. Individuals or groups can visit to tie-dye their own item. You can choose from shirts, socks, shoestrings, scarves, beach towels, hats and more in the color scheme of your choice.

I love to work in craft breweries into my travels and was happy to make a stop at Brew Link Brewpub in Plainfield for some beer and a juicy burger, preceded by warm pretzel sticks with German mustard and beer cheese sauce and fried avocados with habanero ranch.