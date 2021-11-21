Travel: Plan a getaway in Hendricks County

I spent a busy 24 hours in Hendricks County this past week and the visit was packed with fun and food. Hendricks County is located just west of Indianapolis, so you could combine a visit with a trip to Indianapolis and get the best of both worlds — some time in the city and some time just outside the city, where things are a little more laid back.
I did a bit of eating, which is not a surprise. It included a stop at Rusted Silo Southern BBQ and Brew House, owned by Rob and Tina Ecker in Lizton. I quickly understood why it has been voted “Best BBQ in Indianapolis” by readers of the Indy Star for four years in row. Everything was amazing — all made from scratch and using family recipes. All of the desserts are made by Tina’s mom — a scrumptious pecan pie, banana pudding (called Nanner Puddin), peach cobbler and sugar cream pie.
Brisket and pork are smoked for 12 hours and you can watch the meats slowly rotate on a carousel behind the counter. I tried pulled pork and spare ribs and sampled all four of their sauces (and then bought some to bring home). The sides were just as fantastic — creamy mac and cheese with goldfish crackers on top, collard greens, potato salad and some unique baked beans that were more like a stew and included onions and green peppers. One of my favorite menu items was the house-made chorizo served with homemade pimento dip and saltine crackers.
A railroad runs alongside the building — so close that the building rumbles as it goes by. Rob joked that the food literally stops trains. Train engineers will sometimes stop along their routes to pick up lunch, and Tina said she’s brought out a bag and handed it to them through the train window — a most unusual type of drive-thru.
We then went on to Oinking Acres Farm & Sanctuary in Brownsburg. This place was pretty amazing. It’s a non-profit that is run by an 18-year-old girl who is very passionate about animal rescue, and her primary focus is on saving pot-belly pigs and finding new, loving homes for them. However, she takes in lots of other animals in need of care, too, and the farm also includes cats, peacocks, sheep, lambs, a donkey and more.
Families can tour the farm by appointment with a $10 admission that goes toward animal care. Most of the animals are available for adoption (there is an application process that typically takes a couple weeks). You can also sponsor an animal for $25 a month.
Next was a fun DIY activity at The Tie Dye Lab in Avon where I made my own shirt, which was way easier than I expected. Individuals or groups can visit to tie-dye their own item. You can choose from shirts, socks, shoestrings, scarves, beach towels, hats and more in the color scheme of your choice.
I love to work in craft breweries into my travels and was happy to make a stop at Brew Link Brewpub in Plainfield for some beer and a juicy burger, preceded by warm pretzel sticks with German mustard and beer cheese sauce and fried avocados with habanero ranch.
I also had a chance to visit a diner I’ve long wanted to try. The Oasis Diner in Plainfield dates back to 1954 and is like a step back in time to the best parts of the latter 20th century — from the counter seats to the 8-track tape and lunch box collections that cover the diner walls to the vintage ads hanging in the bathroom. Tunes from different eras play as you dine. I had to try the Hoosier specialty of pork tenderloin. They also make their own sodas, and I’d been told by a local to try the butterscotch root beer, which was so sweet, bubbly and creamy. It was definitely a fun and delicious throwback.
One other restaurant I have to recommend in Hendricks County that I went to on a previous trip to the area is the Mayberry Cafe in Danville. Inspired by the fictional town from the 1960s television sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show,” you can watch scenes from the show on screens in the restaurant and try some classic diner comfort food reminiscent of what Aunt Bee would cook up. It is totally worth a stop and after dining there you can take a little stroll around the county courthouse grounds (the restaurant is located on the square). On that visit we stayed at a lovely bread and breakfast just down the street called Marmalade Sky, which was adorable.
For more on the area, go to visit Hendricks county.com.