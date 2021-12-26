Travel: Plan a trip to Wisconsin in winter

I’ve also loved visiting Wisconsin in the winter months. One of my last trips before the pandemic was in January 2020 to Kenosha, Wisconsin, for their annual restaurant week. Kenosha is such a good food town and I loved spending time there exploring some new restaurants and breweries, but I also enjoyed staying at the Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside. It’s right on the shore and offers an amazing view of the lake. I’ve been there in all seasons and although that wind off the wake can be brutal, it is stunning to look at.

Another thing I’ve loved doing while in the Kenosha area is visiting Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort. I haven’t been there to ski, but to make my way down the tubing hill. It was a blast. A conveyor delivers you to the top of the hill once you go down, so you don’t have to wear yourself out walking back up. The building beside the hill offers space to warm up and get a bite to eat. For those who don’t ski, but want to enjoy a winter day with the family, this is a great spot. On one winter trip we also worked in dinner at a supper club in nearby Racine called the HOBNOB, which was a cozy, old-school fun evening with amazing steaks and cocktails.