Travel: Plan a trip to Wisconsin in winter

There are many people who leave the upper Midwest in the winter months for a warmer climate. On one hand, I can’t blame them. Being somewhere with temperatures in the 70s or higher when there is ice on the ground and bitter cold winds blowing does sound like paradise.
But if you’ve got to be in the Midwest in the winter, it’s nice to be in a place where you can enjoy some snow on the ground or beautiful views of the frozen lake. If you’re going to be freezing anyway, it might as well be pretty.
Living in the south suburbs all my life, we’ve had our share of snow and cold. We’ve also often been spared, even when suburbs to the north and west get buried or when there are storms that leave inches of snow on the ground in Northwest Indiana. Somehow we are often in a little pocket that gets missed. And many times, that is just fine with me.
But, if I’m going away for a weekend in the winter months, I usually don’t mind heading to where there’s likely going to be more snow than we have here at home.
I remember a Christmas break trip to Shipshewana where we didn’t have any snow on the ground in the Chicago area, but there were several inches there. The kids couldn’t wait to get out of the car and have a snowball fight. Then there was a spring break trip in April in Ludington, Michigan when it felt springlike in the Chicago suburbs, but we arrived to a blizzard that had all the schools and attractions and several businesses shut down.
I’ve also loved visiting Wisconsin in the winter months. One of my last trips before the pandemic was in January 2020 to Kenosha, Wisconsin, for their annual restaurant week. Kenosha is such a good food town and I loved spending time there exploring some new restaurants and breweries, but I also enjoyed staying at the Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside. It’s right on the shore and offers an amazing view of the lake. I’ve been there in all seasons and although that wind off the wake can be brutal, it is stunning to look at.
Another thing I’ve loved doing while in the Kenosha area is visiting Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort. I haven’t been there to ski, but to make my way down the tubing hill. It was a blast. A conveyor delivers you to the top of the hill once you go down, so you don’t have to wear yourself out walking back up. The building beside the hill offers space to warm up and get a bite to eat. For those who don’t ski, but want to enjoy a winter day with the family, this is a great spot. On one winter trip we also worked in dinner at a supper club in nearby Racine called the HOBNOB, which was a cozy, old-school fun evening with amazing steaks and cocktails.
Another trip I took right before the pandemic was on the first weekend in March 2020 to the Grand Geneva Resort. We enjoyed relaxing at the resort with a lovely meal at the Geneva Chophouse, and then the next morning I got on skis for the first time in my life. It wasn’t pretty, but it was so much fun. And I had just as much fun watching the much more experienced skiers make their way down the hill and do a pond skim.
We also spent a couple winter weekends at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark in Lake Geneva just to get away and lounge on the lazy river and splash around and forget what the temperature was outside. So, if you want to get away and not necessarily spend time outside, this one fits the bill.
We’ve taken a couple other winter Wisconsin trips that were spent mostly indoors. One was to Appleton, Wisconsin, where we visited the children’s museum, spent time at an arcade, toured a mansion and explored a history museum with an exhibit on Harry Houdini. A trip to Milwaukee early in the year was another fun one, with stops at the Milwaukee Public Museum, children’s museum, arcade, spy-themed restaurant and Milwaukee Public Market.
And no trip to Wisconsin is complete without a stop at the Brat Stop in Wisconsin on the way home — we always pop in there shop, load up on cheese and sit and have a brat in the lounge or cafe.