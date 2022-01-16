Travel: Put Mackinac Island on your Midwest travel bucket list

It’s a new year and with it comes new plans. With the state of travel once again up in the air as the omicron variant hits hard, my travel plans this year are getting off to a slow start. There won’t be an abundance of travel as the year begins, but I’m hoping that will change as the year goes on and things start looking up and we can do more outside in the warmer weather. The travel plans that I will be making in the near future will be places I can easily get to by car and that I don’t expect to be overly crowded. Some of our pandemic travels have included cabin stays where we could completely isolate and didn’t have to be in contact with others, but could spend some time away from home and perhaps we will plan a little bit more of that this year.
I’m looking back on past trips as I look ahead and thinking of some places I may want to revisit this year or in the years to come. One place we visited in 2015 that is a place I definitely want to return to is Mackinac Island, Michigan. Our trip included me, my husband and four boys, at the time ages 10, 12, 14 and 16. We found that it could be pricey to stay on the island, so I opted for lodging at the Comfort Inn in nearby St. Ignace. We were just a short ferry ride away and we had beautiful lakeside views from our room. It was much more reasonable in price for our family of six, but we still were able to spend a full day on the island enjoying all we could.
The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is one that I’d love to stay in at some point. It’s probably much better suited for a special couple’s trip than for a family of kids and teenagers, so perhaps we can make it back for an anniversary trip and stay there. The Grand Hotel has a fascinating history and luxury accommodations. It’s one of the top-rated hotels in the state and the Midwest. It was named the Best Historic Hotel by USA Today, Best Hotel in Michigan by Travel + Leisure and One of the Midwest’s Top 5 Resorts by Condé Nast. It has the world’s longest porch, which looks so inviting. I’d love to enjoy a stay there where I can partake in afternoon tea and spend time lingering on the porch as horse carriages go by.
About those horse carriages — it’s one of the things that makes the island so appealing. Horse carriages and bicycles are the main modes of transportation. You won’t find any cars or trucks driving down the roads. I tried both when I was there. The family took a tour of the island via horse carriage that was informative, entertaining, relaxing and allowed us to take in the natural beauty of the island. It’s that unique feature of being absent of motor vehicles that plays a big part in making it such a lovely place. I think belongs on a bucket list for anyone traveling in the Midwest.
Later in the day after the carriage tou, I really wanted to do a bike ride, but the boys wanted to shop. So, off I went for a solo bike ride while they scoured the shops for souvenirs and snacks. It was such a tranquil cycling excursion along the lakefront with a light summer breeze blowing on me as I leisurely made my way down the roads — and up. Be prepared for some uphill climbs on the bike, too. It’s a good workout.
We wandered along the streets, stopping for meals in a couple of the cute cafes overlooking the lake, hit the visitor center, saw lots of horses, visited the blacksmith shop, admired the old homes and buildings, took in the history, viewed antique carriages, watched fudge be made and explored the shops.
One attraction that my kids were particularly interested in was visiting Fort Mackinac, which was not just open to be toured, but included costumed interpreters who brought history to life. We checked out the original buildings, watched re-enactments, listened to buglers and examined the interactive displays.
My husband was very intrigued by what the island was like in the off season and we purchased a DVD at one of the gift shops about winter on Mackinac Island, which was fascinating. I’d guess it’s a pretty quiet and peaceful place this time of year, but I think I’ll stick to summer for my next visit.
For more information, visit mackinacisland.org.