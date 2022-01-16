Travel: Put Mackinac Island on your Midwest travel bucket list

It’s a new year and with it comes new plans. With the state of travel once again up in the air as the omicron variant hits hard, my travel plans this year are getting off to a slow start. There won’t be an abundance of travel as the year begins, but I’m hoping that will change as the year goes on and things start looking up and we can do more outside in the warmer weather. The travel plans that I will be making in the near future will be places I can easily get to by car and that I don’t expect to be overly crowded. Some of our pandemic travels have included cabin stays where we could completely isolate and didn’t have to be in contact with others, but could spend some time away from home and perhaps we will plan a little bit more of that this year.