Travel: Put presidential museums on your travel bucket list

I’m so old that I remember way back in my Illinois elementary school when we had two days off in February for presidential birthdays. We had a day off for George Washington’s Birthday (Feb. 22), but also had a day off on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12), since he spent much of his life living in Illinois.

I think I was in high school when it was decided to combine the two birthdays and celebrate them with just one day off. It was kind of a bummer as a kid. February is already a short month — but one that seems so long because it is typically freezing in the Chicago area, and there are gobs of dirty, sloshy snow and ice all over the place, and those two school holidays in one month were pretty sweet.

Here we are decades later, but still celebrating a day honoring our country’s leaders during the birthday month of these two highly influential presidents. If you are a history buff like me and enjoy presidential history, there are so many places around the country to learn and see so much about the men who have held our country’s highest office.

There are two presidential museums that I have been to that are within a few hours drive from the Region and well worth planning a visit to. One is the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the other is the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Illinois.