Travel: Put presidential museums on your travel bucket list

I’m so old that I remember way back in my Illinois elementary school when we had two days off in February for presidential birthdays. We had a day off for George Washington’s Birthday (Feb. 22), but also had a day off on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12), since he spent much of his life living in Illinois.
I think I was in high school when it was decided to combine the two birthdays and celebrate them with just one day off. It was kind of a bummer as a kid. February is already a short month — but one that seems so long because it is typically freezing in the Chicago area, and there are gobs of dirty, sloshy snow and ice all over the place, and those two school holidays in one month were pretty sweet.
Here we are decades later, but still celebrating a day honoring our country’s leaders during the birthday month of these two highly influential presidents. If you are a history buff like me and enjoy presidential history, there are so many places around the country to learn and see so much about the men who have held our country’s highest office.
There are two presidential museums that I have been to that are within a few hours drive from the Region and well worth planning a visit to. One is the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the other is the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Illinois.
It was probably about a decade ago on a spring break trip to the Grand Rapids area that we decided on a whim to stop at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, which opened in 1981. Our kids were pretty young at the time, and we had planned a number of things to entertain preschoolers and early elementary school-aged kids, so a presidential museum wasn’t even on my radar. But once we got to the city and I discovered the museum was so close to our hotel (right across the river and we could see it from our hotel room), I decided to squeeze a short visit into our itinerary.
I was wowed by the place. There was such an extensive background on Ford and his upbringing. I loved that it didn’t just cover his time as president or his career in politics, but this whole life. I enjoyed seeing relics from his younger years, like his Boy Scout uniform. We made our way through the chronological displays that covered major happenings of the world up to and throughout his time in office. I was also surprised to learn that the museum grounds are also his final resting place, and we walked down to see his burial site.
Within the National Archives Office of Presidential Libraries are facilities or digital libraries for the last 15 presidents. The process started with the Presidential Libraries Act in 1955, and there are libraries for Herbert Hoover and each president since. Ford is unusual in that he has a presidential library at a different site than the presidential museum. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library is across the state in Ann Arbor. The museum in Grand Rapids remains closed now due to the pandemic.
Although the National Archives only covers presidents from the last century, there are other past presidents that do have museums and libraries, but they are not run by federal agencies. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library is operated by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation and is a historic site of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, with the two buildings located across the street from one another in downtown Springfield.
This state-of-the-art museum opened in 2005 and features a number of rare artifacts and interactive exhibits that help tell the story of his life. A full-sized log cabin within the museum gives visitors a feel for what his early life was like. As you enter the museum, you are greeted with a facade of the White House, and you can sit through movies in two different theaters. I’ve been to this museum several times, most recently in November 2019 when my son and I drove down to see an original handwritten copy of the Gettysburg Address that was on temporary exhibit for about two weeks. The museum is currently open at limited capacity.
Lincoln’s imprint and influence can be felt through the city. The Lincoln Depot sits beside the museum, which is where Lincoln boarded a train to travel to Washington, D.C. after his election and gave his farewell speech. There are also several other Lincoln sites within Springfield, including Lincoln’s Home (the only home he ever owned and where he lived when he was elected as president), Lincoln’s Tomb at Oak Ridge Cemetery, the Old State Capitol (where he studied in the law library, gave his “A house divided” speech and laid in state) and the Lincoln-Herndon Law Office (the only remaining law office where he practiced, which has been restored).