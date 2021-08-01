Travel: Recreating summer travel memories in a different time

Last year we took a five-day family summer road trip with our two youngest boys that involved several cities and several stops. We went to museums that were open at limited capacity with advance reservations and time limits and with some attractions and interactive exhibits closed. We visited a zoo where we wore masks outside, stayed at a resort where the pools and gathering areas were closed and spent time exploring some outdoor gardens. It was full of social distancing, hand sanitizer, QR codes at restaurants and curbside or outdoor dining. We had a good time and were able to see and do a lot even though it was unlike any other trip we’d taken before.

This summer, when I could finally work in a three-day trip with the boys, we went a different direction. Although most attractions, restaurants and other venues are fully open again, I can’t help but feel cautious about being in crowds and so close to so many strangers, especially after experiencing a bout of COVID last fall. I chose to do what many people are doing this summer and simply book a cabin to stay at where we’d be on our own away from the crowds and able to enjoy some down time.