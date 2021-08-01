Travel: Recreating summer travel memories in a different time

A lot of people grow up, have kids and try to recreate some of the travels of their childhood with their own family — returning to places that they’ve visited in the past. For some, an annual family trip to the same place is tradition. I didn’t travel much as I was growing up, but have enjoyed sharing some of those bits of travel with my own kids.
A few times I was able to join neighbors and family friends on trips to campgrounds, cabins or to go boating. Growing up in the Chicago suburbs, I’ve known many people who have had summer cottages or seasonal campground spots. Several of them were in Southwest Michigan in places like Paw Paw, Dowagiac, Sister Lakes, Allegan.
I remember on a couple occasions when I was maybe 8 or 9 years old going with a friend to her grandparent’s lakeside cabin in Michigan. At that age, we were in heaven. It was the late 1970s and long before the Internet and cell phones (I don't think the cabin even had a landline phone). You were outside as soon as you woke up and weren’t back inside until it was time to go to bed. Even meals were eaten outside at a picnic table — a few quick bites before you were off to play again, hopping on a boat or back into the lake to swim. If it happened to be a rainy day, you might sit inside at a table playing a card or board game or doing a puzzle as a fuzzy AM radio played in the background. Those days spent at the cabin were no frills and worry-free.
Last year we took a five-day family summer road trip with our two youngest boys that involved several cities and several stops. We went to museums that were open at limited capacity with advance reservations and time limits and with some attractions and interactive exhibits closed. We visited a zoo where we wore masks outside, stayed at a resort where the pools and gathering areas were closed and spent time exploring some outdoor gardens. It was full of social distancing, hand sanitizer, QR codes at restaurants and curbside or outdoor dining. We had a good time and were able to see and do a lot even though it was unlike any other trip we’d taken before.
This summer, when I could finally work in a three-day trip with the boys, we went a different direction. Although most attractions, restaurants and other venues are fully open again, I can’t help but feel cautious about being in crowds and so close to so many strangers, especially after experiencing a bout of COVID last fall. I chose to do what many people are doing this summer and simply book a cabin to stay at where we’d be on our own away from the crowds and able to enjoy some down time.
We also got a puppy during the pandemic and decided it would be best to take him with us, which greatly limited where we could go and what we could do. You can’t bring a puppy anywhere indoors — or even at outdoor attractions like the zoo and gardens we’d visited last summer. It wasn’t easy even finding a place to stay where we could bring him. I looked around for casual eateries that had dog-friendly outdoor patios where we could take him if we wanted to stop for a bite to eat.
We ended up at a Michigan cabin on a lake not far from where I’d been as a child. It reminded me very much of the summer trips with my friend as a young girl. And although I envisioned the same thing on our trip — the kids outside from dawn to dusk, swimming all day and catching lightning bugs, it’s now a different time and they are a different age.
Memories came rushing back while we were there, as we stayed in a cabin with some furnishings and decor that were undoubtedly older than me, along with the inconvenience of well water and a dated septic system. There was a beautiful view and we were steps away from the water, but the water didn’t seem as enticing as it did at age 8. Back then I didn’t think twice about swimming in a lake, stepping on rocks and shells and feeling algae in my toes while fish swam by. Now as an adult who hasn’t been swimming in a lake recently, I preferred to sit at a table in the shade and just look out at the water.
My boys are now in their upper teens, not 8 years old like I was. There’s no interest in catching lightning bugs or playing games I used to play outdoors. Smart phones now hold their attention. Once they turn them off, they have fun engaging and exploring, but at the age they are now and the time we are in now, they could have easily stayed inside the whole time on electronic devices and been content. We were also there during the week when there was not a lot of activity like there would have been on a weekend.
We enjoyed our low-key time of just getting away from home and relaxing, but it was a reminder of how drastically different experiences can be from one person to the next, one generation to the next, even when you are in the same place. Just because you have such fond memories of a summer vacation spot as a child, doesn’t mean your kids will love it the same — but it’s still fun to introduce them to such places and spend a little time traveling down memory lane.