Travel: Redesigned boutique hotel now open in West Lafayette

Throughout the hotel are Boilermaker touches, including the school crest embedded into carpeting in the public spaces and on pillows in the rooms, historic photos hanging above the beds and tartan prints. The lobby has a very cool bookcase design above the front desk with rotating black and white photos projected onto it, and there are several cozy nooks to have a seat and relax. I love the stylish room decor and luxurious in-room touches like comfy robes, Pharmacopia products (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion) and Caribou Coffee. Rooms feature WiFi, mini fridges and large flatscreen TVs.

We took a walk on the second floor beyond the hotel into the Purdue Memorial Union, which has stunning architectural features and busts of past presidents, along with an information desk with campus maps and information on the area.

Within the hotel are three dining options, and my husband and I had the opportunity to experience each one while we were there. A little bit after checking in we had a reservation for dinner at 8Eleven, the hotel’s full-service restaurant that is named to honor two NASA missions: Gemini 8 and Apollo 11 — both commanded by Purdue alumnus Neil Armstrong. Described as their “refined and sophisticated gathering spot,” the French-American bistro has an open kitchen concept and an impressive menu.