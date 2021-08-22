Travel: Remembering a visit to the Field of Dreams

Even though I’m a big baseball fan and lifelong Cubs fan, somehow the recent MLB Field of Dreams game wasn’t on my radar.
I’ve stuck with the Cubs through thick and thin all my life — as they were the lovable losers in last place and then when the unthinkable happened in the magical 2016 and beyond. But when the trade deadline approached and three All-Stars that were the heart of the team — Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant — were all traded within a 24-hour period along with one of the best pitchers in the league who had only been with the team a short-time, I kind of checked out for the season. I turned off all of the MLB notifications on my phone (previously I would get an alert every time a game was about to start, when there was a pitching change, when a team scored and when the game ended with a final score) and quit following on social media.
I was just ready for a break and figured the last two months of the season would be a slide downhill in a disappointing end to what started as a really good year.
So, since I hand’t watched a minute of baseball since the trades, listened to any sports news or followed any baseball pages online, I didn’t even realize the Field of Dreams game was approaching. I remember hearing about the plans long ago, and learning that it was being postponed last year due to the pandemic, but never really gave it a thought again. As my husband and I set out for an evening bike ride on Aug. 12, he said, “I’m surprised you wanted to go for a ride tonight. I thought you’d be watching the Field of Dreams game.”
He doesn’t follow baseball at all, so I was surprised he knew about it, but he said a co-worker had been talking about it that week.
That was the first I’d heard of it and if I had realized it earlier, I probably would have planned to watch it with my son, who like my father and me is a huge baseball fan. I later went back and watched the entrance, and it instantly produced goosebumps. It sounds like I missed a really good one, with an ending right out of Hollywood.
As I went back and watched clips, I was reminded of my visit to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa and how much we enjoyed that trip. It was the summer of 2000, so it was already a few years after the film had been released. However, the site was much different than it is now with a new stadium near the site where the recent game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was held.
The site at that time was owned by different families and they had differing ideas on what should be done with the site after filming and a dispute went on for years. We were able to drive up to the field where there was a little souvenir stand outside, and then wander around on the field. It really was in the middle of nothing but corn, and I remember driving and driving for what seemed like forever trying to find it.
It was in the days before GPS or smart phones, so we had nothing but handwritten directions jotted down after a phone call to find our way there. There was no charge to explore the site and we could only see the field. The house that was used in the filming of the movie was still occupied by the owners.
My parents accompanied us on that trip and at the time we only had two kids. Our oldest was 6 and our youngest had just turned 1. My dad and my oldest son threw the ball around a bit. And my younger one, who had just started taking a few wobbly steps, took off as soon as his feet hit the ground. I’ll forever carry that image in my head of him for the first time walking a straight line with many steps in succession, and then increasing his speed to where he was running before finally tumbling to the ground as toddlers often do when they are learning this new skill.
It was really special being there, three generations of Cub fans — me, my dad and my 6-year-old son.
That stop was just one on that three-day trip. We stayed at the Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, which has an awesome alpine slide that still operates in the summer months. The 2,000-plus foot track allows you to speed down the mountain while taking in gorgeous views of the Mississippi River. I totally recommend working this into a visit if you’re in that area in the summer.
We spent time exploring downtown Galena and taking in a Civil War re-enactment. We also visited Dubuque, Iowa, where we took a little ride on the Fourth Street Elevator, which has been called the world’s steepest, shortest scenic railway. It takes passengers up 189 feet from Fourth Street to Fenelon Place and offers a beautiful view of downtown Dubuque, the Mississippi River and three states.
While in Dyersville to visit the Field of Dreams movie site, we also stopped by the National Farm Toy Museum, which my son loved. There were more toy tractors there than he had ever seen and he loved taking it all in.
The movie site is definitely worth a visit if you have never been there and are a fan of the movie, a fan of baseball or just want to play a memorable game of catch with your dad, your son or someone you love. The home and the field are now available for rentals, and their events calendar is filled with youth baseball tournament games.
One event you may want to plan on for next year is the Saturday Ghost Show. These games have been typically played monthly in the summer, and it’s a free comedy show called the “Greatest Show on Dirt.” The last 2021 show took place yesterday.
For more information on the movie site, visit fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com.