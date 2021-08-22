Travel: Remembering a visit to the Field of Dreams

He doesn’t follow baseball at all, so I was surprised he knew about it, but he said a co-worker had been talking about it that week.

That was the first I’d heard of it and if I had realized it earlier, I probably would have planned to watch it with my son, who like my father and me is a huge baseball fan. I later went back and watched the entrance, and it instantly produced goosebumps. It sounds like I missed a really good one, with an ending right out of Hollywood.

As I went back and watched clips, I was reminded of my visit to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa and how much we enjoyed that trip. It was the summer of 2000, so it was already a few years after the film had been released. However, the site was much different than it is now with a new stadium near the site where the recent game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was held.

The site at that time was owned by different families and they had differing ideas on what should be done with the site after filming and a dispute went on for years. We were able to drive up to the field where there was a little souvenir stand outside, and then wander around on the field. It really was in the middle of nothing but corn, and I remember driving and driving for what seemed like forever trying to find it.