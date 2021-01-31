Travel: Restaurant weeks are a perfect time for a getaway

Travel and food go together — just like peanut butter and jelly.
When you travel, you’ve got to eat at some point. So, for me, working meals into my travels has always been a lot of fun. There were years of traveling with young kids when it was easier to pass them some snacks in the car rather than stop for a sit-down meal, but now that they’re older and aren’t such picky eaters, planning out meals is often one of the best parts of the trip.
If you’re a foodie at heart, too, you might be interested in planning a little trip around a restaurant week. In recent years, restaurant weeks have become a common way to market eateries in less busy months. By offering discounts or prix fixe meals, diners are encouraged to come in during the dreary winter months when fewer people are making their way out to restaurants. As the new year starts, people may be avoiding dining out because of New Year’s resolutions of dieting. There may be less money to spend on eating out as the holiday credit cards are being paid off. And then there’s than cruddy winter weather. Sometimes it is just more enticing to prepare a meal at home rather than drive in a blizzard to get to a restaurant.
And with all those things being taken into consideration, restaurant weeks were born. Some extend even longer than a week.
Chicago has been doing an annual restaurant week in January, and for the past several years I’ve tried to get to a couple new places during that time. I find that it’s a good opportunity to try something at some of the pricier restaurants that I might not visit otherwise, when you can get a three-course meal for a set price. It’s also a good time to try an ethnic specialty that may be new to you or to visit a Chicago neighborhood you haven’t been to before. There are usually several options to choose from for the restaurant week menu at each eatery.
This year, Chicago Restaurant Week will be taking place a little later in the year on March 19-April 4. The multi-course meals will be set at $24 for brunch or lunch and $36 or $48 for dinner. Prices exclude beverages, tax and gratuity. Reservations are highly encouraged. While the list of restaurants isn’t complete yet, 2020 included more than 90 restaurants participating for the first time, as well as 50 in the suburbs.
For more details, go to visitchoosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week/.
Kenosha, Wisconsin introduced a restaurant week a few years ago and I’ve visited the city twice to preview some of the restaurants. Last year, a trip in January was one of my last getaways before the pandemic hit. My husband and I stayed in town for two nights, and it was just one big eating excursion that included three lunches, two dinners, two breakfasts, a coffee shop stop and visits to two bakeries, a deli, the massive Mars Cheese Castle and a gas station that has the best cake. It’s quite an impressive food town. You can get everything from the mandatory sausage, fried cheese curds and beer to Italian and German classics to creative, trendy specialties. Forty restaurants are set to participate between Feb. 20 and 28.
For more information, go to visitkenosha.com/RW.
You don’t even have to leave Northwest Indiana to benefit from a restaurant week. The annual Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks are returning Feb. 15-28. Many of your favorite spots will be participating and offering a three-course menu of their best dishes. Some will have carry-out specials, as well. For more info, visit alongthesouthshore.com/savor.
Other restaurant weeks are in progress or are winding up, like Naperville Restaurant Week (dinenaperville.com), which wraps up today, and Devour Indy’s Winterfest, which began last Sunday and runs through Feb. 6. Devour Indy actually happens twice a year — once in the winter and once in the summer — so visit devourindy.com for updates on the summer edition, which last year started in August and extended into September.