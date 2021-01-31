Travel: Restaurant weeks are a perfect time for a getaway

Travel and food go together — just like peanut butter and jelly.

When you travel, you’ve got to eat at some point. So, for me, working meals into my travels has always been a lot of fun. There were years of traveling with young kids when it was easier to pass them some snacks in the car rather than stop for a sit-down meal, but now that they’re older and aren’t such picky eaters, planning out meals is often one of the best parts of the trip.

If you’re a foodie at heart, too, you might be interested in planning a little trip around a restaurant week. In recent years, restaurant weeks have become a common way to market eateries in less busy months. By offering discounts or prix fixe meals, diners are encouraged to come in during the dreary winter months when fewer people are making their way out to restaurants. As the new year starts, people may be avoiding dining out because of New Year’s resolutions of dieting. There may be less money to spend on eating out as the holiday credit cards are being paid off. And then there’s than cruddy winter weather. Sometimes it is just more enticing to prepare a meal at home rather than drive in a blizzard to get to a restaurant.

And with all those things being taken into consideration, restaurant weeks were born. Some extend even longer than a week.