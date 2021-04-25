Travel: RV museum a fun stop in northern Indiana

Although I’m not really that much of an outdoor person, I have always loved the idea of traveling in an RV or camper. I've admired people who owned RVs or campers, since it just made them seem so adventurous and it made me want to be one of them. I’ve always envied friends who have spent their weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day hitting the road to different sites or heading out to a permanent spot where their camper might be parked for the season.
I was drawn to that ideal of having the family all together in tight quarters, hitting the road together and spending evenings in front of campfires making s’mores, or of retiring and buying an RV and exploring the country.
In reality, I’ve not spent a whole lot of time doing any of the above. We once rented an RV and took a trip into Canada, which was pretty cool. And I’ve spent time at campgrounds over the years — either visiting other people who were there with their campers or RVs, staying in cabins or rental RVs, and my couple of adventures tent camping (which did not go well). When I was growing up, my Aunt Ellen and Uncle Al came to visit a couple times, arriving in their huge RV which I loved hanging out in, and from that first time at about 6 years old, it's remained an activity that I yearned to do one day.
I still long to regularly travel in a camper or RV, and maybe it will happen at some point, but as my kids get older it seems the prime time to enjoy that way of life might have passed, and it might not be as much fun as it would have when they were younger.
Anyway, enough about me and my camping fantasies. It was because of this interest that on a trip through northern Indiana just before the pandemic hit, we spent a little time at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum in Elkhart.
I really enjoyed making my way through the museum and seeing examples of so many different models and types of campers and RVs/motor homes, being led through the decades to see the advances that have been made and the details and designs that have come and gone over time.
Some of the pieces are on display to be enjoyed visually, and some you can step inside to fully get an idea of what it was like to travel in them. As we began in the first room, among the highlights were a 1939 Schult Nomad steel frame mobile home, a 1913 Earl Travel Trailer and Model T Ford, and an adorable vintage mint green and white towbehind that takes makes you feel like it’s 1955.
You’ll find everything from the classic stainless steel Airstream to a 1931 Model AA Ford Housecar to a 1932 Gilke Kamp King Tent Trailer to a 1935 Covered Wagon Travel Trailer as you begin to make your way through. Many of the displayed campers have been donated to the museum.
As you follow the path, it’s a chronological look back in time at Americana at its best. You can just picture the rough-and-tumble little kids gathering around a fire with branches poking through hot dogs as you examine a 1954 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer or a 1955 Ranger Crank-up Tent Trailer. You can imagine the kids tucking themselves in with flashlights in the bunk of the 1966 Mustang Travel Trailer, one of the first to have a second story bed function.
A couple of the most notable pieces in the collection are the 1939 Lindburgh Travel Trailer, which was custom-built for aviator Charles Lindberg and has a design reminiscent of an aircraft, and the 1931 Chevrolet Housecar provided to actress Mae West as an incentive to leave the Vaudeville circuit and begin making movies for Paramount Studios. It was referred to as a “chauffeur driven lounge car” rather than a camper.
My favorite was probably the Star Streak, a yellow and white motor home built using a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado chassis and a 1976 Oldsmobile Toronado engine and custom built to fit a standard residential garage door. If Han Solo, Chewbacca and the rest of the gang traveled via RV rather than space ship, this just looks like something they would be cruising in.
Also on site is a library of literature related to the industry and the RV/MH Hall of Fame, where you can scan more than 400 members along the walls. New members have been added annually since the RV/MH Heritage Foundation was formed in 1972.
The Hall of Fame and RV Museum’s location in Elkhart only makes sense, since more than 80% of global production of RVs is based in that region and Elkhart has for years been known as he “RV Capital of the World.”
The museum is open year round, with an extended schedule from April 1 through Oct. 31. For more information, visit rvmhhalloffame.org.