Travel: RV museum a fun stop in northern Indiana

Although I’m not really that much of an outdoor person, I have always loved the idea of traveling in an RV or camper. I've admired people who owned RVs or campers, since it just made them seem so adventurous and it made me want to be one of them. I’ve always envied friends who have spent their weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day hitting the road to different sites or heading out to a permanent spot where their camper might be parked for the season.

I was drawn to that ideal of having the family all together in tight quarters, hitting the road together and spending evenings in front of campfires making s’mores, or of retiring and buying an RV and exploring the country.

In reality, I’ve not spent a whole lot of time doing any of the above. We once rented an RV and took a trip into Canada, which was pretty cool. And I’ve spent time at campgrounds over the years — either visiting other people who were there with their campers or RVs, staying in cabins or rental RVs, and my couple of adventures tent camping (which did not go well). When I was growing up, my Aunt Ellen and Uncle Al came to visit a couple times, arriving in their huge RV which I loved hanging out in, and from that first time at about 6 years old, it's remained an activity that I yearned to do one day.