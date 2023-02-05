Shipshewana draws crowds in summer months to shop, visit flea markets and see Amish attractions in the area, but it’s an amazingly peaceful place to be in the winter months when crowds are generally a little lighter, the snow seems to glisten a little brighter than at home and you find a carefree calmness you don’t get in the city or busy suburban communities.

Because there’s a large Amish population in and around Shipshewana, the pace is slower and it’s easy to just feel lighter when you’re there. Passing a black horse drawn buggy or driving past a darkened farm with little light and no cars in the driveway has a way of dropping the blood pressure down a few points - especially if you’re accustomed to heavy bumper to bumper traffic.

A few times in the past, we have paid Shipshewana a visit in the winter. I loved going in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day for a couple days to decompress. By chance we stumbled upon an ice festival one time and went back for it again.

The Shipshewana Ice Festival has since moved into mid-January and last month we made our way there for the first time since it has been rescheduled. Over two days, about two dozen detailed ice sculptures show up around town. It starts on a Friday where you can catch carving being done during the day. On Saturday there’s a chili cook-off as well as an ice carving competition where you can watch the artists in action side by side as they put their imaginations to work with chainsaws and some input from the sponsoring businesses. The carvers come from the Michiana Ice Carvers Association - experts at their craft who do demonstrations at festivals around the Midwest.

We enjoyed making our way around town to check out the creative masterpieces carved out of giant blocks of ice. The chili cook-off was a fun activity - it served as our lunch that afternoon as we tasted our way through 10 or so distinctly different samples and then perused the barbecue grill store where it was held.

The cook-off and competition had moved from where it had been when we last attended and was situated in a lot beside the Davis Mercantile. That made it an easy place to warm up. The Davis Mercantile contains four levels with 21 specialty stores as well as a 1906 Dentzel Carousel. We did some shopping in the Davis Mercantile and walked around to some of the surrounding shops.

Something else that was new since we’d been there was the addition of the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, which was located right next to the Blue Gate Garden Inn and Conference Center where we stayed. We decided to get tickets for a show while we were there - a delightful blast from the past with Captured: The Ultimate Journey Tribute. The place is a theater, but also a legit music museum, as well. The walls throughout are covered with music memorabilia from many of the artists who have played in Shipshewana over the years. They offered a dinner and show package and we were able to enjoy an extensive dinner buffet before heading to the theater.

The Blue Gate Garden Inn has been our go-to for lodging when visiting the area. It’s full of charm and such a cozy place to stay. It has a comfortable lobby with fireplace that is a nice spot to sit and read or catch up. It was always a nice place to stay with our kids for a number of reasons - a pool, arcade, recreation area for families to gather, outdoor baseball court, pizzeria and ice creamery. There are also a number of room configurations, with suites that have private bedrooms and can sleep up to 8 with two sets of bunk beds. Also, the pizzeria has a table inside of a buggy that the kids always had to eat in while we were there. Breakfast is included with the stay - a hot, hearty feast of Amish homestyle food and bakery-fresh pastries along with an omelet chef to customize your order.

When visiting around the holidays, we’ve found a lot of multi-generational groups and large families making it a gathering spot for a holiday get-together. Once when we were there a grandmother was sitting on a floor in one of the banquet rooms teaching the grandkids how to make fleece tie blankets. When I peeked in, she invited us to join her and she gave us a lesson. We all made our own blankets when we returned home. It’s a favorite memory of mine. And although the Christmas tree had been taken down, the large poinsettia ornaments that I love still hung from the ceiling in the lobby.

We made our way to the nearby town of LaGrange one night for dinner at Linder’s Tavern on Main. This inviting spot had a varied menu with many options, but barbecue definitely plays a starring role here where brisket, pork and corned beef is slow smoked for about 10 to 12 hours and served along side their three housemade sauces. Choose from daily specials, many of which contain their smoked meats - like brisket tacos and Cuban sandwiches. There’s also a nice local craft beer menu and be sure to save room for dessert. Their Smoked Bacon Bar has a thick pecan shortbread crust under a smoked bacon and pecan layer, topped with vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup and a shot of maple bourbon cream to drizzle on top.

We didn’t get there on this trip, but Goshen Brewing is an eatery we like to stop at on the way home for a beer flight and some good food and I highly recommend it. We did end up a little north of the border in Constantine, Michigan for lunch at River Trade Brewing Company. It’s located on this historic main street in a charmingly vintage building with exposed brick and lots of woodwork. There’s a good variety of their own beers on tap, which we had a flight of and some nice food options. We tried a warmed goat cheese appetizer, a delicious harvest salad and an Alfredo pizza with crumbled sausage. It was worth the slight detour.

As we left Shipshewana to make our way back home late Sunday morning, everything seemed to be closed with the exception of a gas station. It was a day of rest in Shipshewana. And we left feeling rested. We did take time during our visit to explore a little more of the Amish way of life, which I’ll share in an upcoming column.