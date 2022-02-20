Travel: Shopping, dining, riverwalk and history await in Naperville

I’ve shared a number of articles on small towns in this column that I have enjoyed exploring, but today I wanted to feature a larger city that I’ve spent a bit of time in that I’ve really come to love. Naperville, Illinois definitely doesn’t fall into the small town category. In fact it’s the third largest in city in the state in terms of population, and it just continues to grow, with nearly 150,000 residents, according to the 2020 census.

My time spent in Naperville has varied from shopping to school field trips to festivals to lots and lots of dining. My sister lives in a community that borders Naperville, so oftentimes when I am visiting her, we will make our way into Naperville for lunch or dinner, and I have had some of the best meals there. Along with the upscale and fine dining spots we have visited are many more casual eateries that I'm fond of, and it's a highly-desired location for any new chain restaurant.

There are so many eateries I’ve been to in Naperville that I can’t fit them all into this space, but I’ll fill you in on a few favorites. One is Vai, which specializes in Italian cuisine. Everything is amazing — the pasta, the seafood, the appetizers, the salads. And don’t even think about skipping dessert. The asiago gnocchi was one of the first items I tried there and I still dream about it. Meson Sabika is another spot that has amazing food and also is set in a historic 1847 mansion. They specialize in Spanish tapas, and the four-acre site with pavilion and eight dining rooms is a popular wedding venue. It's fun to dine there with a small group and sample several of the menu items.

For more casual fare, I’m smitten with Schmaltz Deli. If you love a good corned beef sandwich, theirs are piled high. They’ll soon be moving, but not too far away, and you’ll be able to get corned beef and more at the new location in Lisle. I also loved Red Arrow Taproom (now Tapville Social), where I could pour my own beers and sip over a good Cuban sandwich, some mac and cheese or a warm, salty appetizer.

There may not be a shopping mall in the traditional sense — a large, central enclosed shopping center — but shopping has moved more toward smaller strip malls for years and there are plenty of them in Naperville with just about any retailer you could be looking for. Throughout the city, which spans about 39 square miles, there are so many shopping opportunities. I love shopping in the downtown area, although you should be prepared to possibly have to hunt for parking. Boutiques, candy shops, national retailers, specialty shops, candy stores, a bookstore, clothing, dining and more can all be found within a few blocks.

I also love to do grocery shopping when I’m in Naperville, and there have been a few times I’ve spend an entire afternoon hopping from store to store and filling my trunk with wonderful food from Trader Joes, Casey’s Foods and Mariano’s.

The downtown area also features a lovely riverwalk that is especially enjoyable during the summer months. North Central College has a lovely campus and is surrounded by stunning historic homes. I’ve also enjoyed attending events over the years in Naperville, from the Ribfest to Christkindl Market to beer festivals. And I always enjoyed taking the kids to the DuPage Children’s Museum when they were younger.

One of my favorite things about Naperville is the Naper Settlement, a 12-acre living history museum with a collection of 30 historical buildings that originally stood in the Naperville area. Walking through this recreated community transports you to a different era and gives you a sense of what it was like to live in Naperville in the 19th century. Visit napersettlement.org for an interactive map with all of the structures.

Even with as much time as I've spent in Naperville, I know that I have barely scratched the surface of all it has to offer. Other attractions include the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery, the Millennium Carillon, the Knoch Knolls Nature Center and the Century Walk. You can also take a historic trolley tour of Naperville and you’re in a perfect base in the western suburbs to easily get to a number of other attractions.

Go to VisitNaperville.com and discoverdupage.com to learn more.

