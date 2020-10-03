Travel: Siri makes a good companion, especially for dining suggestions

I remember a few years ago when I got a new iPhone, it came with this cool new voice technology. Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, could be asked a variety of questions and in most cases would give you a correct answer or steer you toward what you were looking for.

Smart phones are now way more than just phones. They are truly computers that fit in your hand. Really, my phone probably has more capabilities than my desktop computer. I quickly learned to rely on Siri for a number of things, particularly when I am traveling.

One of the best things about Siri is that it allows you to utilize your phone while being hands free. We all know that handling your phone while driving is a big no-no that can result in a pricey ticket. So if you’re driving and think of something you forgot to tell your husband, you can summon Siri to send a text to remind him to check the mailbox or put something in the oven.

I do a mental checklist as I drive and sometimes there’s something I want to write down, but can’t. So, I’ll tell Siri to send a text to myself as a reminder to make a dentist appointment or put the recycling cans outside for pick-up day.