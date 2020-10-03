Travel: Siri makes a good companion, especially for dining suggestions

I remember a few years ago when I got a new iPhone, it came with this cool new voice technology. Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, could be asked a variety of questions and in most cases would give you a correct answer or steer you toward what you were looking for.
Smart phones are now way more than just phones. They are truly computers that fit in your hand. Really, my phone probably has more capabilities than my desktop computer. I quickly learned to rely on Siri for a number of things, particularly when I am traveling.
One of the best things about Siri is that it allows you to utilize your phone while being hands free. We all know that handling your phone while driving is a big no-no that can result in a pricey ticket. So if you’re driving and think of something you forgot to tell your husband, you can summon Siri to send a text to remind him to check the mailbox or put something in the oven.
I do a mental checklist as I drive and sometimes there’s something I want to write down, but can’t. So, I’ll tell Siri to send a text to myself as a reminder to make a dentist appointment or put the recycling cans outside for pick-up day.
If you are driving and tired of listening to the radio, you can direct Siri to pull up a playlist from your phone. If you need a reminder to make a stop along the way, you can tell Siri to set an alarm to stop at a gas station at 3 p.m. If you’re not sure what route to take, you can ask Siri for directions. If you’re not sure if you need to put on your sweater when you reach your destination, you can ask Siri for a weather update. If you’re on a trip and need to look for lodging, you can ask Siri for a list of hotels.
Another way that I have found that Siri is very useful is for finding a place to eat. Sometimes, even when I’m just running errands in the Region and getting hungry, I’ll ask Siri for suggestions. I might ask her for “the closest restaurant” or “Mexican restaurants near me” or "where can I get something to eat in Chesterton?" I like to try new eateries as often as I can, so she’s helped me find new places or reminded me of places that I had heard of before and wanted to visit. It was because of Siri that I discovered Jose’s Family Restaurant in Highland, Asian Kitchen in Hammond, Sage in Valparaiso, Bob’s Shrimp in Hammond, Comfort Roast in Whiting and Siam Thai in Flossmoor.
Asking Siri for a restaurant listing has also resulted in finding some nice eateries and breweries while on a day trip or extended road trip. In the past year, it has taken me to Bin 23 in Granger, Crooked Ewe Brewery in South Bend, Evil Czech Brewery in Mishawaka, Kenosha Brewery in Kenosha, Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and Bernardi’s II in Pontiac, Illinois.
Many times when I’m planning to be on the road, I’ll do a little research in advance and pick out a place based on recommendations from friends, photos and menus I view online or from flipping through a visitor’s guide, but once in a while we set out for a day trip and enjoy the spontaneity of just finding something as we go.
While the signs along the expressway showing logos of the fast food places just off the exit ramp were how we once picked a place to grab lunch, Siri has become my go to. I may be led a few miles off my original route, but it’s worth it to find an independent eatery with a nice selection of menu items.
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.