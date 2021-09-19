Travel: Southern Indiana is a beautiful spot for fall visit

On that trip we stayed at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort for the weekend, where we learned how seriously visitors take Halloween. There’s not just a typical costume contest. There are highly competitive contests with the most creative costumes you can imagine. And we’re not talking one person dressed up in a cool costume or a whole family in bland store-bought costumes, we’re talking family themes where everyone is dressed as related characters in custom-made outfits — often dogs, too — and campsites are decked out with graveyards and animatronic figures and lights and fog machines. Golf carts are no less spectacular as they are blinged up and DIY’d big time for the evening parades. It was one of the most fun weekends I’ve had in my life.

We also spent some time at Santa’s Stables where the whole gang (me, hubby and four of the boys) went horseback riding. It had been quite a while since I’d been on a horse, but I got used to it quickly and so did the kids. It was so peaceful being out on the farm as the horses followed one behind the other through tree lined-paths with colorful leaves crunching below us. The colors were stunning for the whole trip, and on the final leg of the drive, as we drove through some hilly parts where you could see the many shades of red, orange, yellow, green, brown all across the horizon, it was simply breathtaking.