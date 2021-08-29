Travel: Southwest Michigan beckons as summer approaches its end

During these last few weeks of summer, follow Lake Michigan’s shore along the old road known as Red Arrow Highway as it traces its way through the charming beach towns of Southwest Michigan.

New Buffalo, just across the state line, was the first of the beach towns to be rediscovered by Chicago celebrities decades ago, but though it's grown it has retained much of its small town feel. The downtown is eclectic with family owned businesses; the wide swath of public beach is nestled between the pier and wooded sand dunes, and the gamut of restaurants run from the classic to classy.

There’s usually a line, but you can call ahead and do carry-out at Redamak’s, which opened in 1947 and has been featured in “The Best Burger in Every State” and “Midwest Burgers Named Among the Best 101 in Every State.”

Jackie Shen, who worked as a chef at Chicago’s Ritz Carlton, Water Tower Hyatt and Hyatt Regency, and ran her own Asian-French restaurant in Chicago’s Lincoln Park area for 13 years, retreated to New Buffalo, lured by the idea of a quieter life. But that didn’t keep her from opening Jackie’s Café, where she serves breakfast and lunch and operates a bakery as well.