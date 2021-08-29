Travel: Southwest Michigan beckons as summer approaches its end

During these last few weeks of summer, follow Lake Michigan’s shore along the old road known as Red Arrow Highway as it traces its way through the charming beach towns of Southwest Michigan.
New Buffalo, just across the state line, was the first of the beach towns to be rediscovered by Chicago celebrities decades ago, but though it's grown it has retained much of its small town feel. The downtown is eclectic with family owned businesses; the wide swath of public beach is nestled between the pier and wooded sand dunes, and the gamut of restaurants run from the classic to classy.
There’s usually a line, but you can call ahead and do carry-out at Redamak’s, which opened in 1947 and has been featured in “The Best Burger in Every State” and “Midwest Burgers Named Among the Best 101 in Every State.”
Jackie Shen, who worked as a chef at Chicago’s Ritz Carlton, Water Tower Hyatt and Hyatt Regency, and ran her own Asian-French restaurant in Chicago’s Lincoln Park area for 13 years, retreated to New Buffalo, lured by the idea of a quieter life. But that didn’t keep her from opening Jackie’s Café, where she serves breakfast and lunch and operates a bakery as well.
Did you order both the onion rings and the fries at Redamak’s? Not too worry, rent a paddleboard or kayak from Outpost Sports in New Buffalo and paddle Lake Michigan or the Galien River as it flows though the 200-plus-acre Galien River Preserve.
Like to quaff a few brews or sample wines from the many wineries dotting the region? There are plenty of places to do just that.
The family-owned Ghost Isle Brewery, New Buffalo’s newest brewery, overlooks 156 acres of wetlands. Both Round Barn and St. Julian, the state’s oldest winery, have tasting rooms right off of Interstate 94 at the Union Pier exit.
Greenbush Brewing Company in Sawyer, just a few miles further north, started off as a small microbrewery and seems to have taken over much of the town, expanding its reach with a full-service restaurant and outdoor dining.
Gardeners will want to stop at Sawyer Home & Garden Center, a four season garden center, next door. It features fresh produce and Michigan made products, a huge selection of plants, clothing, a wine and beer shop, a room dedicated to birds — food, feeders, baths — and another to bath products (not for birds but for people), and a sprawling outdoor area briming with flowers, shrubs, trees, pottery, and garden art.
The recently opened Local Pour serves only Michigan beverages, with a focus on wine and distilled spirits as well as beer. Peasant’s Pantry offers locally sourced foods on its menu.
Just a little north, on Red Arrow Highway, the 1,152-acre Warren Dunes State Park is known for its three miles of Lake Michigan coast and its soaring sand dune formations, rising 260 feet above the water and worth the climb for their panoramic views. The park has six miles of hiking trails through the dunes, and campgrounds. A dog-friendly beach (there are some rules about leashes, etc. so read the signs carefully), Warren Dunes connects to Weko Beach Dog Beach in nearby Bridgeman by a 50-yeard trail.
It’s not all beaches and dogs in Bridgeman. It’s also a place where they like their artisan beer so much that this village — population under 3,000 — has not just one or two breweries but three — Tapistry Brewing Company, Haymarket Brewery & Tap Room and Transient Artisan Ales, the latter specializing in wild fermentation farmhouse ales.
St. Joseph, located on a ridge where the St. Joseph River flows into Lake Michigan, has a historic downtown packed with restaurants, shops, and art galleries.
Dine on the porch overlooking the lake at the Bistro on the Boulevard and visit the Krasl Art Center with its Chihuly sculpture hanging in the foyer. Peruse the best sellers at Forever Books, check out the clothing boutiques, grab a latte at Forte Coffee, and step back in time at G & M Variety, a century plus old dime store with squeaky wood floors.
Take a free horse and trolley ride on weekends along the brick streets of the downtown. Enjoy a free concert at the bandshell, and stroll past the late 19th century homes on State and Lake streets.
Follow the stairs leading down from the bluff to Silver Beach, voted one of the best beaches in the U.S. The Amway Railroad depot is also home to Silver Beach Pizza, with a large glass second floor with views of the lake.
Kids can keep cool at the Whirlpool Compass Fountain, a large splash pad shooting jets of water. Take a ride on the Silver Beach Carousel. You don’t have to be a kid to visit the Curious Kids’ Discovery Zone — an interactive children’s museum distinctive because of its garden rooftop.
From Silver Beach walk out on the pier to the old lighthouse — but only if there aren’t any wicked waves.
In South Haven get a feel for the town’s maritime history by sailing aboard the Michigan Maritime Museum’s Friends Good Will, a historic replica of a top merchant sloop that traveled the Great Lakes in the early 19th century.
The museum also hosts pirate sails (yes, pirates will attack the ship and you’d better be ready to ward them off) and sunset cruises.
Another way for historic nautical travel is aboard the Lindy Lou, the Museum’s river launch — a replica of the Truscott fantail river launches that were built by Truscott Boatworks of St. Joseph more than a century ago.
Sailing South Haven offers two-hour captained sail excursions aboard the 36-foot Margaret Ann (named after a favorite aunt) during the day and at sunset. There are also charter fishing excursions and fishing off the pier plus a stroll through the historic downtown with its many shops.
Catch a movie at the downtown Michigan Theatre, which first opened in 1947.
Take a late night stroll along the Black River and enjoy a late summer night.