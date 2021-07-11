Travel: Spend a day in the laid back lakeside community of Stevensville, Mich.

On the same property is Tosi’s, a fine dining restaurant serving Northern Italian cuisine that has been the place to go for a lavish meal for 82 years now. Their hours don’t overlap, so you’ll have to make your way to Bit of Swiss early in the day and make a reservation for dinner in the evening.

As you head to or leave from either place, make a stop down the road at the Glenlord Beach Park. The name doesn’t really match as there’s no beach there or access to the water. The park is just a small grassy patch with one picnic table and a grill, but there is an overlook where you can sit back and just take in the lake breeze and look out over the water — or if you time it right, see a nice sunset. It's a nice spot to bring a picnic lunch to eat as you listen to the waves crash against the rocks below and are soothed by the sounds of the water.

If you want to visit a quiet beach that isn’t full of people, you can check out Grand Mere State Park if you are up for a hike. Only accessible by walking trails that are less than a mile, you can hike some beautiful dune land and explore a half-mile of shoreline with beautiful views of Lake Michigan.