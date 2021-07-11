Travel: Spend a day in the laid back lakeside community of Stevensville, Mich.

I wrote in a recent column that I’d plan on sharing some more small towns we’ve visited and enjoyed as we have traveled.
I have loved taking trips where there’s a lot to do and we’ve gone from one attraction to another and packed our days. But other times, it’s nice to just spend a day in a smaller town where there’s not so much to do. You can just take a walk and explore, spend time sipping at a coffee shop or lingering at a park without rushing from place to place.
A recent Michigan trip included a day spent mostly in Stevensville. It’s a laid back lakeside town in Southwest Michigan that isn’t loaded with tourists, but its northerly neighbor is St. Joseph, which has a big beach to spend time at, an art center and a children’s museum, if you’re looking for more activity.
One place that is a must when in Stevensville is the Bit of Swiss Pastry Shop. This bakery has been around since 1967 and has only gotten better with time. It’s known for its artisan breads and European pastries. Once you enter the door you are overwhelmed with sugary scents and so much to choose from — from fresh fruit tarts to pies and cakes to biscotti to cookies to artistic pastries, each a work of art that seems too pretty to dig into. The bakery has taken awards in competitions in France and has been featured on national television shows. You can also find some of their products in area restaurants and markets.
On the same property is Tosi’s, a fine dining restaurant serving Northern Italian cuisine that has been the place to go for a lavish meal for 82 years now. Their hours don’t overlap, so you’ll have to make your way to Bit of Swiss early in the day and make a reservation for dinner in the evening.
As you head to or leave from either place, make a stop down the road at the Glenlord Beach Park. The name doesn’t really match as there’s no beach there or access to the water. The park is just a small grassy patch with one picnic table and a grill, but there is an overlook where you can sit back and just take in the lake breeze and look out over the water — or if you time it right, see a nice sunset. It's a nice spot to bring a picnic lunch to eat as you listen to the waves crash against the rocks below and are soothed by the sounds of the water.
If you want to visit a quiet beach that isn’t full of people, you can check out Grand Mere State Park if you are up for a hike. Only accessible by walking trails that are less than a mile, you can hike some beautiful dune land and explore a half-mile of shoreline with beautiful views of Lake Michigan.
We also passed a farmstand near the local high school as we were driving, and when you’re in Michigan in July, you don’t simply drive by a stand with fresh peaches, cherries and blueberries. It’s peak season for some of Michigan’s best fruit crops and there’s nothing like eating a ripe, just-been-picked peach as juice runs down your chin.
We also walked the small downtown area, which includes some shops and eateries, including Red Coach Doughnuts, a coffee shop, hot dog joint and a tavern. There’s also a cool brewery, Watermark Brewing, that has a big beer garden facing the main street. When we stopped for a drink on a Thursday evening the place was hopping — a food truck served up empanadas and arepas, families mingled around fire pits or played board or card games at picnic tables, bicyclists rode up for a pint and customers sat on the patio with their four-legged friends.
Within a short drive are wineries, museums and galleries, u-pick farms, marinas and boat rentals, a casino, lighthouses and an outdoor carousel.
For more information on the area, go to swmichigan.org.