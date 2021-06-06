Travel: Spend a week by the ocean at PirateLand Family Camping Resort

I love when the calendar moves to June and the summer season is a blank page of fun to be had and memories to be made. There’s nothing I’d rather be doing in the summer than traveling with my family, and I’m glad we’ve taken so many summer trips and have so many summer memories to look back on. Each trip we’ve taken has added new adventures to the list, and each place we visit is different from the last and has unique sites that set it apart.
One of my favorite trips was a late spring trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where we got a weekly cabin rental at the PirateLand Family Camping Resort. A co-worker of my husband had been there with his kids and recommended it. I believe it was a place his wife had visited as a child, as well. The large resort has spots that can be rented seasonally to keep your RV there long term, as well as campsites for RVs or tents. They also have a number of rentals — cabins and mobile homes with up to three bedrooms.
Since so many trips have been ones where I try to cover as much ground as possible, we rarely spend more than two nights at one location. We’ve often spent a night at one location, then moved on to the next for a day or two. Sometimes on longer trips we’ve moved between three or even four lodging sites. This time it was a full week staying in one place. In peak season, rentals are only available by the week. I’m glad they had that stipulation because otherwise I would have been inclined to shorten our time there. I loved every minute we spent there. And we never had a chance to get bored or antsy between the activities and amenities of the resort and other nearby attractions.
The PirateLand Resort has been around for five decades, so it’s a place that adults and grandparents who have been there can return to with their kids and grandkids — and hopefully it will be around a long time to continue to allow additional generations to make memories there.
It’s a large resort that’s located right on the water, so you’re just steps away from the sandy beach and the Atlantic Ocean. That was probably my favorite part of the trip — having that easy beach access and spending time each day under an umbrella while the kids waded in the water and scooped up sand into buckets or flew a kite on the beach.
Additionally, there is a full activities calendar of fun with daily stuff for kids to do — crafts, games, bingo, basketball/mini golf/corn hole competitions, movies, karaoke, ceramics and more. Among the amenities are an indoor pool; the Pirate’s Oasis Waterpark (which is free for registered guests) with a pool, lazy river, pirate-themed splash pool and water playground; mini golf course; paddle boats and kayaks; arcade; playgrounds and snack bar; basketball courts and a covered picnic pavilion.
We spent a couple days outside the resort to visit Barefoot Landing shopping/dining/entertainment area, dine out for seafood, shop for souvenirs, go on a boat ride and hit some other area attractions. It was such a relaxing vacation and I enjoyed staying in one place for a full week and just playing it by ear rather than sticking to a packed itinerary.