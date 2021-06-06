Travel: Spend a week by the ocean at PirateLand Family Camping Resort

I love when the calendar moves to June and the summer season is a blank page of fun to be had and memories to be made. There’s nothing I’d rather be doing in the summer than traveling with my family, and I’m glad we’ve taken so many summer trips and have so many summer memories to look back on. Each trip we’ve taken has added new adventures to the list, and each place we visit is different from the last and has unique sites that set it apart.

One of my favorite trips was a late spring trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where we got a weekly cabin rental at the PirateLand Family Camping Resort. A co-worker of my husband had been there with his kids and recommended it. I believe it was a place his wife had visited as a child, as well. The large resort has spots that can be rented seasonally to keep your RV there long term, as well as campsites for RVs or tents. They also have a number of rentals — cabins and mobile homes with up to three bedrooms.