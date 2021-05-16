Travel: Spend a weekend in Woodstock

A favorite of my late-spring trips is one I took a couple years ago to the northwest Chicago suburb of Woodstock, Illinois. Our accommodations were at an adorable bed and breakfast called the Cherry Tree Inn. I didn’t realize it when the trip was first arranged, but we would be staying at a famous place — it’s wasn’t just any bed and breakfast. It was a movie star.

The Cherry Tree Inn was featured in the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day," starring Bill Murray. I was staying with a group of fellow travel writers and one of them stayed in a room that appeared in the movie. Several other spots in Woodstock were also part of filming.

The community could just not be any more charming. It was absolutely the perfect Midwestern town for a feature film. It’s one that would be an appropriate setting for every Hallmark holiday movie. Woodstock is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is recognized as a Distinctive Community Destination by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and was named a Preserve America Community by the White House.

We spent one evening enjoying dinner at the Public House of Woodstock. It also happened to have made an appearance in "Groundhog Day" as the pub where the characters made a toast to world peace.