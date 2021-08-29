Travel: Spend Labor Day at historic Paarlberg Farm

I was excited to get started learning more about the village, which was founded by Dutch farmers in the 1840s and originally known as De Laage Prairie (The Low Prairie). The village was the setting for Edna Ferber’s novel “So Big,” written in 1924. In the 1890s, it became a big producer of onion sets and became known as the “Onion Set Capital of the World.”

I got started on my research and spent time at the South Holland Historical Society, combing through files and photos. I visited residents who pulled out photo albums and shared stories around their kitchen tables. My second book, “Images of America: South Holland, Illinois” was published in 2003.

When I was growing up, I always appreciated the family-friendly environment and faith-based values of the village. At that time the Blue Laws prohibited businesses from operating on Sundays and had a ban on liquor sales.

Like every other community in the country, South Holland has seen a lot of changes over the past four decades, and in many ways, South Holland has just become a stronger, better place. There’s still so much pride in its heritage and attending Heritage Days on Labor Day is one away to see its history on full display.