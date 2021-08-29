Travel: Spend Labor Day at historic Paarlberg Farm

We’re getting close to Labor Day weekend, which has become the unofficial end of summer. With more people putting travel plans on hold for what would normally be a busy holiday weekend with the increase in COVID cases, you may be looking for an event locally to put on your calendar.
If you’re a fan of local history or Dutch culture, the annual Heritage Fest at Paarlberg Farm in South Holland is something you may want to consider. The one-day event runs from 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday at the Paarlberg Farm site at 17234 Paxton Ave. The event celebrates the village’s Dutch roots and also highlights the significance of this site, which was the home of one of South Holland’s earliest settlers.
Twenty years ago I was deeply involved in local history. I’d been serving on the board of directors of the Lansing Historical Society and had written a book for Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series on Lansing, Illinois.
Once the book was finished, my contact at the publisher asked if I might be interested in doing a book on another suburban Chicago community, and asked me to submit a proposal. The first to come to mind was South Holland. I’d grown up in Dolton, just down the street from the South Holland border. My parents had attended church there. All of their best friends were from South Holland. I had attended South Suburban College. And at that time I was working as the administrative assistant to the human resources director at School District 205, which was located in South Holland, so I was in the village every weekday.
I was excited to get started learning more about the village, which was founded by Dutch farmers in the 1840s and originally known as De Laage Prairie (The Low Prairie). The village was the setting for Edna Ferber’s novel “So Big,” written in 1924. In the 1890s, it became a big producer of onion sets and became known as the “Onion Set Capital of the World.”
I got started on my research and spent time at the South Holland Historical Society, combing through files and photos. I visited residents who pulled out photo albums and shared stories around their kitchen tables. My second book, “Images of America: South Holland, Illinois” was published in 2003.
When I was growing up, I always appreciated the family-friendly environment and faith-based values of the village. At that time the Blue Laws prohibited businesses from operating on Sundays and had a ban on liquor sales.
Like every other community in the country, South Holland has seen a lot of changes over the past four decades, and in many ways, South Holland has just become a stronger, better place. There’s still so much pride in its heritage and attending Heritage Days on Labor Day is one away to see its history on full display.
The original Paarlberg farmhouse still stands at its original location, and on the grounds that day you’ll find crafters and quilters and wood carvers. There will also be a magician entertaining the crowd, as well as performances by the South Holland Municipal Band and South Holland Master Chorale. Food vendors will be on hand and you’ll have an opportunity to try a sweet Dutch treat called Oliebollen, pie and ice cream from Cunis Candies.
South Holland also has a new business that is worth checking out. SoHo Sweets is a new ice cream parlor/coffee shop/cafe that opened Aug. 19. It was an unusual project — a historic 19th century home on South Park Avenue was acquired by the village and turned into a beautiful gathering spot in the Town Center area. Stop in for a bite or beverage and enjoy the outdoor patio on this last unofficial summer weekend.