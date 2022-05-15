Travel: Spend some time at a slower pace in Wabash County

Sometimes in traveling, it’s nice to not go toward the busy, bustling cities or tourist areas. If your goal is to escape for a quieter overnight or weekend, you’ll find that in Wabash County. You’ll find it particularly in the little town of Lagro where my cousin and I spent a little time on a recent trip to the area.

When we arrived in Wabash County, our first stop was for dinner at the 950 Speakeasy in Lagro. It’s a cool, modern restaurant and bar that opened during the pandemic with a menu of tasty sharables, artisan pizzas, local beer and creative cocktails. Upstairs is restaurant seating that’s open and airy. Downstairs is the speakeasy where photos of outlaws like Al Capone hang on the wall and the back is a walkout to a patio area that overlooks the Wabash River.

Owner Justin Gillespie opened it after he renovated a small home next door to convert into lodging called The Riparian House. I can envision it being a perfect overnight spot for those who love bicycling because you can stay there in this quiet, small place with a population just over 400 where you have the restaurant and bar next door and right behind you is the Wabash River Trail that you can follow into Wabash. In September, the area hosts the Dam to Dam Wabash County Bike Ride that has been a popular event for the past dozen years.

Wabash is the county seat and I always love to explore those and see what the local courthouse looks like. On the grounds is a statue of Abraham Lincoln and a marker recognizing Wabash as the first electrically lighted city in 1880. Inside the courthouse you can see one of the original lights that was installed in the court house tower.

We were lucky that our visit coincided with the city’s first full-day trolley tour on Trolley No. 85. Visit Wabash County hosts a number of fun trolley tours throughout the year and ours included a visit to Lagro to see some of the historic buildings being renovated through the Lagro Canal Foundation and where we also happened to meet Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, who coincidentally was there on a separate tour to see the restoration progress. Our morning in Lagro was followed by a tour of the historic Eagles Theatre in Wabash and lunch in the ballroom. The building is now a large arts center with a live theatre, movie theatre and space for music education programming. We ended our trolley tour with viewing an Indiana Landmarks home in Wabash that is in the process of being renovated. After the tour we took time to stop in the Wabash County Museum to learn a little about the local history and watch a couple videos in the museum’s theatre that gave us a nice background on the area.

I was very impressed by the energy and enthusiasm from everyone I encountered and I love that so many events that happen in the area are organized by the county tourism bureau, including the annual Bluegrass at Hopewell Festival. We also were able to attend another of Visit Wabash County’s events later that evening. It was an inaugural mixology class held at Gallery 64, a cool, artsy gathering space where a number of classes are offered. We learned how to create three drinks by owner Mary Hettmansperger and her son, Logan, and sampled some of their catering offerings. I had so much fun and since this 20-person event sold out in just an hour, I’m sure it won’t be the last.

That evening we also had a delicious dinner at the nearby Market Street Grill where my cousin and I split a very cheesy appetizer of stuffed mushrooms along with one of my favorite dishes, chicken piccata. It was a long day and we were ready for bed when we got back to our room, which was in such an amazing place. The Sanctuary of Wabash is a former 1903 Gothic-style church that has been converted into an inn - or “overnight event hub” as they call it. It’s popular for wedding parties and other groups because it is so spacious. We had the first floor to ourselves while we were there with a massive kitchen and dining table in what used to be the sanctuary. Every room had beautiful stained glass and it was such a lovely place to be able to head back to for the two nights we were there.

Downtown Wabash is a cute and quaint area that is very walkable with lots of shops, restaurants and more. The welcome center is a spot you’ll want to visit first to grab a map, brochures and locally-made and unique items in the gift shop in this historic building. For more information, go to visitwabashcounty.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.