Travel: Summer fun and American history in Southern Indiana

Santa Claus, Indiana sounds like a winter type of place. After all, when the weather is warm, how do those reindeer get around?

But really, this town tucked away in the rolling hills of Spencer County, just a river away from Kentucky, is really the perfect warm weather destination. The reasons are many, but probably the most popular of all is the family owned Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, which hold several distinctions including being America’s first theme park, founded in 1946. Disneyland opened in 1956. Indeed, Ronald Reagan, before he became president of the United States, visited Holiday World, then known as Santa Claus Land, supposedly to get the scoop on how it had become so successful.

Another appeal of Holiday World, besides the free fountain drinks and sunscreen stations, are its award-winning wooden roller coasters. Holiday World has three. There’s The Voyage, which Time magazine dubbed the No. 1 wooden coaster in the nation with its 4.3 seconds of zero-G force, The Legend, with a 77-foot drop that was at one time the world’s first spiral drop, and The Raven.

Pretty impressive when you consider that the total of wooden roller coasters in the U.S. is around 15, compared to more than 5,000 steel coasters throughout the country.

And it’s all in Southern Indiana.

But an amusement and water park isn’t all that’s going on down here.

Abraham Lincoln spent his formative years here, from age 7 to 21, and his legacy remains. At Lincoln State Park there are 10 miles of hiking trails and a large beach for swimming. Inside the park is the Lincoln Amphitheater, a fully-covered, open air venue that seats 1,500, making it one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. Upcoming musical acts include Here Come the Mummies, Kentucky Shine and Duke Tomato and the Power Trio.

Surrounded by the same woods where Abraham Lincoln and his family lived — albeit there are no longer cougars and bears, or at least none I’ve ever run in my time spent here — the state park and the nearby Lincoln Boyhood National Monument are located in what is known as Lincoln City.

But a word of caution: don’t look for a city here. The parks are pretty much it, though this once was a railroad stop with a fancy hotel and depot. That’s all gone, but Lincoln’s heritage is still revered and in the summer, costumed interpreters perform heritage farm chores at the replica log cabin located where the Lincoln home stood.

It’s all very bucolic, but history buffs will tell you these small cabins were often filled with a lot of people, and in Lincoln’s case that included, after the death of his mother, his stepmother and her three children, his father and at times a variety of aunts, uncles, and cousins. We’re talking one room here, and no running water. Winters must have seemed very long indeed.

It’s part of the Lincoln Boyhood National Monument which has a large visitor’s center.

After seeing how the Lincolns lived, which was typical for many of the time and place, travel to Gentryville (about 10 minutes away) to the Colonel Jones Home, a brick Federal-style house built in 1834. Colonel William Jones, a wealthy tradesman, owned a store that was across the road from his home. It’s gone now, but in his youth Abraham Lincoln worked there, stocking shelves, butchering hogs and packing the meat in barrels to be shipped or stored.

For those who get into Santa Claus no matter what the season, there are plenty of options as well. Santa’s Candy Castle, a red brick building shaped like — you guessed it — a castle, complete with turret and tower, is filled with candies, ice cream and their famous frozen hot chocolate.

For those who like vintage candies, this is the place to stock up on Pez candies and dispensers, Razzles, Zotz, 4-inch diameter jawbreakers that weigh in at 1 1/2 pounds, and the uniquely intriguing Back in St. Olaf Mints, which feature a photo of actress Betty White in her role as Rose in “The Golden Girls” and has the tag line “Enjoy the Bold Viking Flavor After Genurkenflurken Cake.”

It’s never too early to start letting Santa know what you want for Christmas. At the original Santa Claus Post Office kids can pen letters with a Santa Claus postmark. And it’s all free. For over 90 years, volunteers in Santa Claus (the town) have been responding to children’s letters.

The Santa Claus Museum & Village is a great stopping point for those who want to learn about the history of this area and peruse a diverse collection of Santas in assorted sizes and antique Christmas items. For an idea of what the hamlet of Santa Claus was once like, stop by the Deutsch Evangelische St. Paul's Kirche, more easily known as the Santa Claus church. Built in 1880, it was moved to its present spot in the museum complex, has many of its original furnishings and is open to visitors.

As long as we’re talking about old fashioned, consider a guided trail ride — it’s the way they traveled in Santa Claus even up to the 1930s. Santa’s Stables have both short and long trail rides.

For food, there’s the Back 9 Grill at Christmas Lake Golf Course and Frosty’s Fun Center for more casual fare.

If you’re looking for a place to stay, check out Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph located right next to Holiday World. Besides tent camping and standard and deluxe RV sites, there are cottages and cabins as well as RV rentals. Amenities include Blitzen Bay Pool and, for little ones, the Baby Blitzen pool, Santa's SplashDown with its two large tube slides, RainDeer WaterWorks wet playground, and Candy Cane Cascades, with two colorful water slides. Golf cart rentals are available and there’s free shuttle service to and from Holiday World.

For more information, call 888-444-9252 or visit santaclausind.org.