Travel: Take a trip to the past and reminisce or learn family history

Travel is a big passion of mine and so is history. The past 10 years or so, my family history has become a big topic of interest. I’d always loved hearing family stories. As a child, I always enjoyed the little bit of time we spent with aunts and uncles.
My interest in adulthood kind of started off when I decided to take my dad for a drive back to his hometown of Charleston, Illinois, which he hadn’t been to in many years. I took two of my kids along so they could see where their grandfather had grown up. We walked around the campus at Eastern Illinois University, where my dad had gone to school from first grade through college. We visited the downtown county square where he hung out in his younger years. We saw the location of a store a great aunt and uncle ran, where dad stopped every day after school. We met a cousin for lunch.
We stopped by the house where my dad was born and lived until he was drafted into the Army after college. He pointed out the peony bush that his dad planted when he was a kid (and was still there), the field behind the house where his dad and uncles would go rabbit hunting and the spot where a garage once stood — a garage he had accidentally burned down as a young boy. We ended with burgers and shakes at an iconic spot in nearby Mattoon, the original Burger King — one that existed long before the restaurant chain.
For the next few years I would go back with dad for his yearly high school class reunions and sometimes he’d recall stories I had heard many times before (but still liked hearing again) and sometimes I’d hear a story that was brand new. I'd also get to hear stories from his classmates and childhood neighbors.
Then a little over two years ago my aunt (my dad’s older sister) invited me to go on a trip to see where my grandfather was born, and I jumped at the chance. We ended up going through four states, and she introduced me to five new relatives I never knew existed. One stop was to visit a distant cousin in Kentucky who owns the farm where my grandfather was born and where the generations before him lived and farmed. He drove us up to a hill on the property where a small cemetery was situated with graves of people in my family who settled there in the early 1800s, among them my great, great grandmother.
I met a cousin in Dayton, Ohio, another in eastern Kentucky and two in central Illinois. Our trip ended in Charleston, where she grew up with my dad and the rest of their family, and I heard a crop of new stories I had never heard before. My aunt has an amazing memory and we drove around town where she pointed out numerous homes where aunts and uncles and cousins had lived. The highlight was when we pulled over on a quiet street and she pointed out the home that her mother’s parents had lived in. Next to it was a home that her father’s aunt and uncle lived in. She told me that it was in the backyards of those homes over some rosebushes that her parents first met in 1919, after her dad was visiting his aunt and uncle after his military discharge during World War I. It’s one thing to hear a story or read it off of a piece of paper. It’s another to see the place in person and visualize how the story took place.
I’ve spent a good chunk of time on ancestry.com since that trip, searching and learning more about the people that came before me. And this past week as we celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, it made me happy to have learned on that trip with my aunt while scanning through some of her family papers that a great-great-great-great grandfather of mine hopped on a ship as a stowaway as a teenager from his home in Dublin, Ireland in the 1700s and landed in Virginia. It was so cool to trace it back and learn that I really did have Irish roots.
Although my hometown of Dolton isn’t as far as central Illinois or Kentucky, it’s fun once in a while to take a drive through the old neighborhood. Everything seems smaller than you remembered it as a child. The homes are the same ones that were once there, but window frames have been painted different colors, trees have come down, porches removed, fences replaced. It’s fun to have your children there on such trips to point out and talk about places that were significant in your childhood.
One day my husband and I spent a day on Chicago’s East Side where he went to high school. We drove through the neighborhood and he recalled where his friends lived, where he attended classes and the restaurants they’d eat at. We went to the beach nearby and visited the seafood shack where we went on some of our early dates.
Such a trip involves lots of time in the car slowly driving by landmarks, a perfect excursion for these days of social distancing. If your hometown is not far away, plan a field trip one day to revisit some places of your past. Make a list and map it out. Bring another family member and share your memories with them so that they can be carried on to others.
If your hometown — or that of your parents or grandparent — is further away, plan a spring road trip with a playlist from another era to be your soundtrack. Sometimes you can find out former addresses of relatives on census forms. You can visit the schools that they once attended. You can search online to see where relatives have been buried and visit gravesites.