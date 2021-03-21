Travel: Take a trip to the past and reminisce or learn family history

Then a little over two years ago my aunt (my dad’s older sister) invited me to go on a trip to see where my grandfather was born, and I jumped at the chance. We ended up going through four states, and she introduced me to five new relatives I never knew existed. One stop was to visit a distant cousin in Kentucky who owns the farm where my grandfather was born and where the generations before him lived and farmed. He drove us up to a hill on the property where a small cemetery was situated with graves of people in my family who settled there in the early 1800s, among them my great, great grandmother.

I met a cousin in Dayton, Ohio, another in eastern Kentucky and two in central Illinois. Our trip ended in Charleston, where she grew up with my dad and the rest of their family, and I heard a crop of new stories I had never heard before. My aunt has an amazing memory and we drove around town where she pointed out numerous homes where aunts and uncles and cousins had lived. The highlight was when we pulled over on a quiet street and she pointed out the home that her mother’s parents had lived in. Next to it was a home that her father’s aunt and uncle lived in. She told me that it was in the backyards of those homes over some rosebushes that her parents first met in 1919, after her dad was visiting his aunt and uncle after his military discharge during World War I. It’s one thing to hear a story or read it off of a piece of paper. It’s another to see the place in person and visualize how the story took place.