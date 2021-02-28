Travel: Take in views of Lake Michigan from four states

One thing I really love about living in the south suburbs of Chicago is the close proximity to Lake Michigan. And I’m not just talking about the nearby spots. I love to drive a little bit to see the lake from different vantage points. Four states surround Lake Michigan and there are numerous beaches in each state. I have favorite spots in each one.

Even though I love the Lake Michigan beaches, I’m not really a big fan of sand in my toes or trying to walk through the sand to take a little walk along the lake. If I am not hanging out there in the sand on a summer day, I like spots where there’s a little paved path near the water or a grassy park.

I definitely prefer visiting the lakeshore on a mild spring day or in the summertime, but I also love to take a drive to get close to Lake Michigan in the winter. Sometimes I don’t even get out of the car. It’s just something to sit and marvel at, whether there’s a warm summer breeze or a frozen lake to look out at.

Indiana