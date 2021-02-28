Travel: Take in views of Lake Michigan from four states

One thing I really love about living in the south suburbs of Chicago is the close proximity to Lake Michigan. And I’m not just talking about the nearby spots. I love to drive a little bit to see the lake from different vantage points. Four states surround Lake Michigan and there are numerous beaches in each state. I have favorite spots in each one.
Even though I love the Lake Michigan beaches, I’m not really a big fan of sand in my toes or trying to walk through the sand to take a little walk along the lake. If I am not hanging out there in the sand on a summer day, I like spots where there’s a little paved path near the water or a grassy park.
I definitely prefer visiting the lakeshore on a mild spring day or in the summertime, but I also love to take a drive to get close to Lake Michigan in the winter. Sometimes I don’t even get out of the car. It’s just something to sit and marvel at, whether there’s a warm summer breeze or a frozen lake to look out at.
Indiana
There are several public beaches in Indiana where you can get a view. My favorite happens to be Whihala Beach in Whiting. In addition to a sandy beach, there’s a nice park along the lakeshore so I’m able to take a walk on a paved path if I’m more interested in just being by the lake than getting into the lake. I also love the view. I look straight out to where there’s no end — just blue, but I can also look one direction to see the skyline of the city of Chicago and look the other direction to see the lights of the BP Refinery. Just so much to take in and each one beautiful in its own way.
I also do love the Indiana Dunes and Washington Park in Michigan City. I would love to find a beach in Indiana, though, where I didn’t have to pay to get into the park or for parking. When I just want to drive by and snap a picture or park for 15 minutes and look at the water while I eat a sandwich in my car, I hate to have to pay to do it.
Illinois
Although I’ve lived my whole life in Illinois, I really have spent very little time on its beaches. Almost any time I drive into the city, I go there via Lake Shore Drive. I love to travel that road and take in the view of the lake and the beaches as I go by, but the lakefront in Chicago just isn’t easily accessible. Parking is expensive and not convenient.
In Illinois, the beach I’ve spent time at is Calumet Park Beach. There I can park by the lake for free and a visit there is best enjoyed with a bag of smoked shrimp or other seafood from the little Chicago Fisheries shack just down the road.
Michigan
There is so much beautiful shoreline in Michigan, and I’ve enjoyed seeing Lake Michigan from way down in the southwestern corner to the Upper Peninsula and several spots in between. There’s just nothing like watching the sun rise or set over the water from the shoreline in Michigan. There are also lots of spots to see lighthouses, something that just seems so serene to me.
Favorite spots for lake views in Michigan have been from Mackinaw City, Muskegon, Ludington, Holland and St. Joseph. But the one spot I’ve been to the most is the pubic beach in New Buffalo. We’ve spent many summer days in Harbor Country and ended them there to sit on the beach and watch the sun go down. There’s no parking fee that late in the day, so I can get in for a half-hour to see the sun set and not have to pay to park.
Wisconsin
I haven’t spent a lot of time along the lake in Wisconsin other than in Milwaukee and Kenosha, yet it is probably my favorite state to be in if I want to be by the lake. What I love about Kenosha is how much of the shoreline is so easily accessible and free. There are also two lighthouses in view from different locations along the lake in Kenosha.
Simmons Island Park has a large sandy beach and also a boardwalk. When my kids were younger they loved playing here at the sandy playground. I also really love Eichelman Park, which is typically not very crowded. I can park on the street for free, get out and put a blanket on the grass under a tree for a picnic while I watch the waves roll in. It’s perfect. I can see sand. I can see and hear the water. I can park close for free. I can take a walk on a paved path. And I can also find a spot under a tree for shade to read a book, eat some lunch or just lay back and relax.