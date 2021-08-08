Travel: The Forge: Lemont Quarries is a fun spot for thrill-seekers

Last month I had the opportunity to check out a cool new attraction in the west suburbs of Chicago. The Forge: Lemont Quarries Adventure Park had a soft opening in 2020 due to the pandemic, but is now into its first full summer season. It’s the largest aerial adventure park in the country with climbing towers, rock climbing, a zipline, paddlesports and more.

I was there for a media event, and just walked the property and observed. Much of it looked way too advanced for me, but there are tiered elements to the climbing towers so you can find which ones are for the novices and give them a try.

What would be more my speed are the kayak, canoe or pedal boat rentals on one of the quarry lakes that make up the Heritage Quarries Recreation Area. The boats can be used as part of a full-day ticket or rented in 40-minute increments. Pedal boats and canoes are $20 with a minimum of two people and maximum of four. A single kayak is $15 for one person and a double kayak is $25. You can also bring your own paddle, oar or electronic trolling motor boats and explore the six quarries on the north side of the park. The Forge: Lemont Quarries runs along the Illinois & Michigan Canal, which was dug between 1836 and 1848 and helped transport goods to Chicago.