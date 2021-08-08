Travel: The Forge: Lemont Quarries is a fun spot for thrill-seekers

Last month I had the opportunity to check out a cool new attraction in the west suburbs of Chicago. The Forge: Lemont Quarries Adventure Park had a soft opening in 2020 due to the pandemic, but is now into its first full summer season. It’s the largest aerial adventure park in the country with climbing towers, rock climbing, a zipline, paddlesports and more.
I was there for a media event, and just walked the property and observed. Much of it looked way too advanced for me, but there are tiered elements to the climbing towers so you can find which ones are for the novices and give them a try.
What would be more my speed are the kayak, canoe or pedal boat rentals on one of the quarry lakes that make up the Heritage Quarries Recreation Area. The boats can be used as part of a full-day ticket or rented in 40-minute increments. Pedal boats and canoes are $20 with a minimum of two people and maximum of four. A single kayak is $15 for one person and a double kayak is $25. You can also bring your own paddle, oar or electronic trolling motor boats and explore the six quarries on the north side of the park. The Forge: Lemont Quarries runs along the Illinois & Michigan Canal, which was dug between 1836 and 1848 and helped transport goods to Chicago.
The zipline is pretty incredible to watch even if you don’t climb up to the platform for a trip across the lake. For those who are up for the adventure, you can climb, rappel and then zip over the water on the two-plus miles of ziplines. The rock walls go up to 90-feet in the air. And for further excitement, there are 300 high ropes elements to choose from in the 300-acre adventure park.
For younger visitors, the Two Towers Adventure is a fully-netted harness-free structure with climbing nets, ziplines and balance beams designed for ages 3-13. Private sessions can be booked to allow for sensory-sensitive play.
Those who are into biking can check out the skills course and pump track with bike rentals available. There are also recumbent trikes for those who can’t ride traditional bikes.
The park has several accessible features to accommodate those of all abilities. The Eight Towers Adventure is the ultimate in thrill-seeking and it has a unique, first-of-its-kind haul system that allows universal access. The first level of Hex Tower 5 also has a system of cantilever arms that allow differently-abled guests to interact with the same ropes elements as able-bodied guests.
One other fun activity is one that is great to do with a group — Tactical Laser Tag, which is open to any player ages 5 and up. It gives you the thrill of simulated combat without the pain of paintball, with hyper-realistic sound effects and military-grade replica weapons. There are a number of different games and battles you can take part in. Play can be purchased for $20 for three games on weekdays and $30 for three games on weekends, or you can get an all-day ticket with play included.
Parking and admission are free and there are a number of individual activities you can purchase. There’s also an Ultimate Adventure Day Pass that covers unlimited access to most of the activities to do whatever you’d like. You can also enroll in a monthly membership at $35 for adults (age 14 and older) and $28 for age 13 and younger with a 12-month commitment.
On weekends, you can grab a bite to eat with walk-up sales from 3-8 p.m. at Forgefire Adventure Dinng, or you can reserve one of their chef-curated weekly specials for $20, with meals that have included grilled shrimp with roasted potato salad; pulled jackfruit sandwich with peach bbq sauce, grilled pineapple and Asian slaw and Mediterranean-spiced Beyond Meat “beef” skewered grilled kabobs with tzatziki and pita. There are also quick bites of sandwiches and salads from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. on The Foundry Deck.
Some additional exciting events can be found on the calendar, from Yoga at the Mount to Music in the Park to Movies in the Park. The night I was there I enjoyed live music being performed on the open-air stage followed by fireworks.
For more information on activities and events, visit forgeparks.com.