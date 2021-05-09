Travel: The one place in Chicago everyone should experience

The ivy, first planted in 1937, remains covering the brick walls of the outfield — and necessitating a “ground-rule double” when a ball is hit into the ivy and an outfielder is unable to retrieve it. The outward-facing marquee at the corner of Clark and Addison, though now digitized, has welcomed fans to the ballpark for more than eight decades. The scoreboard, also installed in 1937, is still operated manually. The Chicago Cubs Dixieland Band has been roaming the stands during games since the early 1980s, playing peppy tunes of another era. It’s an experience so different from visiting any modern ball park.

Unlike most MLB ball parks, it’s located in the middle of a residential neighborhood, and in addition to watching a game from the seats or bleachers, you can catch a game from the rooftop of a surrounding building. The streets around the ballpark are filled with bars and cheap eats and t-shirt shops that have been there for decades, intermingled with the modern businesses brought with the addition of Hotel Zachary and Gallagher Way during the Ricketts' renovation project.

Even if you’re not a sports fan. Even if you’re not a baseball fan. Even if you’re not a history buff, the place holds a sense of charm and nostalgia you won’t find anywhere else in the city — and really nowhere else in the country, except maybe Fenway Park.