Travel: Things are looking up

We’re now into March, which is typically a turning point as far as the seasons go. It comes in rough, but by month’s end has us optimistically looking forward to the spring that’s to come. It’s a time of hope and renewal and a month I’ve always really enjoyed.

But after 2019, the month of March has brought feelings a bit different, and there has definitely been a dampening of the world of tourism and travel, to put it lightly. In March there’s still the promise of better spring weather and the looking forward to more time outdoors, but since then it’s been clouded by COVID. I look forward to a time when we can set out in March without a deadly virus being at the forefront of our minds — and I’m glad that we are finally moving in that direction.

When you think back to the month of March before 2020, it is filled with normal memories of that time — St. Patty’s Day parades and celebrations, Mardi Gras Celebrations, waiting in long lines for paczki, in some years Easter egg hunts and visits to see bunnies, early spring races or sporting events. All of these things were celebrated without the concerns we have now.

My March of 2020 started out as a busy one and seems like decades ago in a foreign place. Looking back at my calendar, I’m reminded of so many fun, packed events I attended or had planned on attending — and how I took for granted such simple, but pleasant things as in-person meetings, dining out for a meal, taking a bus ride or sitting in a packed theater. We were just getting wind of what was happening across the world and hearing warnings of what was likely to come, but with no idea of how it would bring the entire world to a standstill. My first two weeks of the month were a whirlwind of activity before everything came to a halt that second weekend of the month.

It was leap year and the last Saturday in February I was busy running places covering events for work, with a game night with colleagues that night. My son, then a high school senior, had his first track meet that day. He’d been on the cross-country team for a couple of years and I enjoyed attending his meets. Since the cross-country season was done and it was his last year of high school, I looked forward to being able to see him participate in another sport.

However, since I was working that morning, I didn’t make it to the meet, figuring there would be several more closer to home that I could attend. But it turned out to be the only one he was able to participate in and I really regret missing it.

The following day, the first day of May, I attended a "Dine with the Chefs" event. Attending food events was a big part of my world at the time, and if not a big festival or gathering in a large venue, I was attending more intimate events at restaurants or dining with just one guest or solo to review or report on it.

My calendar was filled with many such events each month, often multiple ones in a week. Now I’ve gone months at a time without any such event to go to. My calendar even now has blank space waiting to be filled.

I’m hoping that this year things will recover more, and large food events will be returning along with invites to smaller affairs. I do miss it quite a bit, and while there have been a handful of restaurant openings that I’ve covered during the pandemic, I long to attend dinners where I meet new people and taste new things and overindulge.

That first week of the month I went out and did more in-person interviews, visited the gym, went out to breakfast, chaperoned a field trip, read one of my children’s books to a preschool group and set off to Wisconsin for a trip to a ski resort. My final road trip was to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where I got on skis for the first time, ate way too much good food at the resort’s restaurants, strolled through the downtown and visited a local brewery.

The following week there were more in-person work meetings and interviews. I’d also been a volunteer usher at the Theatre at the Center in Munster and I still showed up for my shift that Wednesday, where we were instructed to wear gloves and wipe down all the seats and surfaces following the performance.

Almost all of the events that weekend were cancelled — a play I was going to attend with my son, another track meet, a half-marathon my son was going to participate in, a St. Patrick’s Day parade. I met my sister for tea on Saturday morning in an empty restaurant and the next day attended my final event before everything shut down — judging a ramen cooking competition.

Then it all stopped. And it hasn’t been the same since.

All of my travel over the next several months was canceled. There were a handful of short, much different trips in late 2020 and 2021, and now that 2022 has arrived and we’re about to hit the two-year mark since the world shut down, things are looking up and it’s such a great feeling. My first thoughts when the shutdowns began (aside from the health of people around the world) were of all the people I’ve met in the tourism and hospitality industry and all the restaurant owners that would be affected. I knew it would be devastating for them.

Thankfully, with mandates and limitations being lifted nationwide and infections dropping, we seem to be on the road to a more normal one — one that may not be the same as it was before 2020, but will hopefully be as busy and even more prosperous. People are itching to get out into the world again — without masks and in larger crowds — and eat and drink and travel and see much more of the world. And I am definitely among them.

